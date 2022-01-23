Men’s basketball suffers setback at Catawba

SALISBURY, N.C. – The Lincoln Memorial University men’s basketball program suffered their first loss of 2022 with the Catawba Indians claiming victory, 91-87, at Catawba on Saturday evening.

The Railsplitters (14-3, 11-3 SAC) got out to a 7-2 lead to start the game, but the Indians (7-9, 6-8 SAC) crawled their way back, capturing the lead, 15-13, at the 11:27 mark. Lincoln Memorial retook the lead just twice the remainder of the first half as Catawba took a 41-39 lead into the halftime break.

Lincoln Memorial was able to pick up some steam in the second half, but Catawba stood their ground with their defense. The Indians won on the glass as they collected 39 rebounds while the Splitters pulled down 37 boards.

After jumping out to an early lead, the Railsplitters fell behind by a basket, but retook the lead just moments later on a three-pointer from Alex Dahling. The Indians grabbed the lead back for the remainder of the half at the 8:31 mark. Catawba stretched their lead to no more than nine, but Lincoln Memorial used a 7-4 run right before the half to make it 41-39.

The lead changed multiple times before the Indians were able to secure the lead at the 17:13 mark, 49-47. Catawba was able to create some separation and hold the lead, but the Railsplitters battled back to within four at the 1:05 mark. The Indians were able to hold the lead going into the final buzzer with a 91-87 victory over the Splitters.

Redshirt sophomore Chase Rankin led Lincoln Memorial on the afternoon with 21 points and nearly finished with a double-double as he tallied nine rebounds. Me’Kell Burries followed Rankin with a double-digit scoring effort of 19 points including going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. Junior Jordan Guest tallied his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

