Margaret Shipley, 87

Margaret Shipley, age 87, of Tazewell, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. She was born April 3, 1934. Margaret professed faith in Christ at a young age and was a lifelong member of Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church. Her family and friends were her greatest joys in life.

She is preceded in death by her husband Doug Shipley; mother and father Roy and Laura Estes; and brother Ray Estes.

Margaret is survived by her son Jim Shipley and wife Melanie; son Rick Shipley and wife Mona; son Bill Shipley and wife Vannah; daughter Lavonda Walker and husband Steve. Grandchildren: Adam Shipley and wife Lindsey; Jacob Shipley and wife Kasey; Jonathan Shipley and wife Andrea; Ryan Shipley; Samuel Shipley and fiancé Charity Smith; Jordan Shipley and special friend Brock Davis; Matthew Walker and special friend Kaleigh Cortez; and Makenzie Walker. Great grandchildren Rosalyn Shipley, Jaxson Shipley, Peyton Shipley, and two more to be born later this year. Sisters-in-law Mary Lou Estes and Ruby Minton. Brother-in-law Bob Shipley.

Margaret was loved and will be greatly missed by all those that knew her.

The family had a graveside service Friday January 21, 2022 at 2 PM in the Cook Pleasant View Cemetery. All who wished to attend were welcome to meet at the cemetery.

Officiated: Rev. Paul Collingsworth and Rev. John Lewis

Pallbearers: Adam Shipley, Jacob Shipley, Jonathan Shipley, Ryan Shipley, Samuel Shipley, and Matthew Walker