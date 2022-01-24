Margaret Shipley, 87

Published 10:18 am Monday, January 24, 2022

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

Margaret Shipley, age 87, of Tazewell, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. She was born April 3, 1934. Margaret professed faith in Christ at a young age and was a lifelong member of Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church. Her family and friends were her greatest joys in life.

She is preceded in death by her husband Doug Shipley; mother and father Roy and Laura Estes; and brother Ray Estes.

Margaret is survived by her son Jim Shipley and wife Melanie; son Rick Shipley and wife Mona; son Bill Shipley and wife Vannah; daughter Lavonda Walker and husband Steve. Grandchildren: Adam Shipley and wife Lindsey; Jacob Shipley and wife Kasey; Jonathan Shipley and wife Andrea; Ryan Shipley; Samuel Shipley and fiancé Charity Smith; Jordan Shipley and special friend Brock Davis; Matthew Walker and special friend Kaleigh Cortez; and Makenzie Walker. Great grandchildren Rosalyn Shipley, Jaxson Shipley, Peyton Shipley, and two more to be born later this year. Sisters-in-law Mary Lou Estes and Ruby Minton. Brother-in-law Bob Shipley.

Margaret was loved and will be greatly missed by all those that knew her.

The family had a graveside service Friday January 21, 2022 at 2 PM in the Cook Pleasant View Cemetery. All who wished to attend were welcome to meet at the cemetery.

Officiated: Rev. Paul Collingsworth and Rev. John Lewis
Pallbearers: Adam Shipley, Jacob Shipley, Jonathan Shipley, Ryan Shipley, Samuel Shipley, and Matthew Walker

More Obituaries

Anita Kibert, 66

Thomas Gregory Kersey, 84

Doll Green

Doll McAnally Green, 82

Print Article
  • newsletter signup