Imogene Pressnell, 87

Imogene Pressnell, age 87, of Tazewell, TN entered safely into the gates of Heaven on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Charlene’s home surrounded by her family. She was born November 30, 1934 to Ott and Mae Walker. Imogene was born a twin, but sadly her sister didn’t survive their birth; and Imogene always mourned the loss of her twin sister. She was married to Joe Love for 40 wonderful years and after his passing she later went on to marry Clarence Pressnell with whom she spent 7 wonderful years. Imogene is preceded in death by her parents Ott and Mae Walker; husbands Joe Love and Clarence Pressnell; son Chris Love, son-in-law Mike Smith; sister Edwina and husband Ben McBee; infant twin sister Irene Walker; brothers Wayne and wife Margaret Walker, Bill and wife Bobbie Walker; brother-in-law Ray and wife Jennette Love; nephews Dean and wife Margaret Love, Churchill Love, Randall McBee, Tim McBee, and Billy McBee; nieces Brenda Duncan and Sherry Walker. She is survived by her son Steve and wife Sherri Love. Daughter Charlene Smith. Grandchildren Jody Love, Angel Barnard and husband Jason, Rayven Love Singleton and husband Nate, Jamie Keck, and Travis Smith and wife Michelle. Great grandchildren Kaylee, Abby, Izzy and Hayden Keck, Ethan, Blake, and Mallie Smith, River Love Singleton, Hannah, Ruthie, Ethan Sorke, Jordan Barnard and wife Danielle and children Kenleigh and Rayleigh, Katelyn Howe and husband Cody and son Colt. Daughter-in-law, widow of Chris, Tracy Love. Children of her second husband Clarence Pressnell: Patricia Tarter, Elizabeth Harmon and husband Gary, grandchildren Paul Essary, Alison Cupp and husband Steven, and Karla Williams, great grandchildren Reagan Rosenbalm and Rachel Ickes, Kendra Williams and Kayden. Nephews Tony Walker and wife Kathy and Terry McBee and wife Pam. Friend of 70 years Evelyn Poore and family, and Carl Mullins, who found her on that tragic day of the accident. She is also survived by her three precious nieces Joyce Fortune, Becky Callebs, and Scarlett Neely. As well as a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Throughout her life Imogene always took pride in her appearance; every Friday Scarlett would do Imogene’s hair for her, to keep her beautiful for the week ahead. After her trip to the beauty shop she would go shopping and then went out to eat for girl’s night out with Rayven, Angel, Charlene, and River and sometimes even her daughter-in-laws Joyce Love, mom of Angel, and Tracy Love, mom of Rayven. She loved her church dearly, Bethel Assembly of God. In her last days she was taken care of by her family and Suncrest Hospice, with love and compassion. Imogene will be dearly missed by her family and faithful companion Diamond. The family will receive friends Saturday February 5th from 4 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be held Sunday February 6th in the Greer Cemetery. The procession will leave Coffey Funeral Home at 2 PM, anyone who wishes to go in procession should meet at the funeral home, but they may also meet at the cemetery if they wish. Officiating: Pastor Ual Russell

Pallbearers: Jamie Keck, Hayden Keck, Travis Smith, Ethan Smith, Jason Barnard, Nate Singleton, and Blake Gilbert Smith Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffeyfh.com for the Pressnell family.