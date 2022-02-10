Donnie Ray Bryant, 62

Donnie Ray Bryant, age 62, of Tazewell, Tennessee passed away quietly on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Donnie was born April 19, 1959. Donnie is preceded in death by his Parents, Jean & Jessie Bryant; Father and Mother-in-law, James & Maxine Giles.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years: Donna Giles Bryant;

Son, Anthony Bryant and Daughter: Lauren Bryant;

Brothers & Sisters: Steve Bryant, Dennis Bryant, Brenda B. Martin, Randall Bryant and Lisa Bryant. Donnie was a member of 1st Baptist Church of New Tazewell. He started his own business in 1985 as a building contractor in Knoxville, TN with a vision of growth to provide for his family, that still continues. He was a teacher and leader to all, especially his family. Encouraging them to persue their passions and the importance of balance. He loved all his family, relaxing at the lake, motorcycles and collecting.

Donnie impacted many lives and will be greatly missed.

Visitation 5:00-8:00 Wednesday February 9, 2022 First Baptist Church New Tazewell. funeral service 11:00 am Thursday February 10, 2022 First Baptist Church of New Tazewell. Gravesite Scripture Reading & burial to follow at Bethel Cemetery in Tazewell, TN.

Pallbearers: Randall Bryant, Steve Bryant, Kent Duncan, Greg Starnes, Stanley Ramsey and Wriley Sturgill; Honorary Pallbearers: Dennis Bryant and Jack Hill.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the First Baptist Church of New Tazewell.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.