Ms. Flora Mae (Hicks) Venable, 84

Ms. Flora Mae (Hicks) Venable, age 84, of Tazewell, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Friday, April 15th, 2022, with her son, Dr. James Edward Venable, and grandson, Mr. James Chandler Venable, by her side. This, following a protracted illness and brief hospital stay.

Flora was born February 19, 1938 in Gibson Station, Virginia. She was a devoted homemaker, wife and mother. As a teenager she ventured north to assist in the care of young extended family members. There she married her first love, Joe “Mabe” Venable who followed her to Michigan. After nearly two decades in Monroe, Michigan, she returned to Tazewell with her husband and son. Here she cared for numerous young children in her home including Misti (Coffey) Roberts, Paige Campbell and Scott Morris.

She was proceeded in death by Mr. Joe Lynn Venable, age 83, her husband of 58 years, her mother Ms. Lucy (Liford) Mabe, her father Mr. Matt Hicks and a sister Ms. Bobbie Lois Hurst. Over the years she suffered the loss of three half and five step siblings as well.

She is survived by her son, James (Jim) Venable of Memphis, her grandson, Chandler Venable of Nashville, and sisters Helen Josephine (Jo) Muishisky of Monroe, MI, Brenda Ratliff Parrish of Lafayette, IN, sister-in-law Edith McCloud of Lake Placid, FL, several nieces and nephews whom she held dear and special friends Peggy Rosenbalm and Barb Jones

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening April 20th, 2022, from 6-8 pm in the Chapel of Coffey Mortuary & Funeral Home, 937 North Broad Street, New Tazewell, Tennessee, 37825. A graveside Christian Burial Service will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Tazewell, Tennessee at 11:00 am Thursday, April 21st, 2022.

Minister: Rev. Scott Morris. Honorary Pallbearers: Terry NeSmith, Richard NeSmith, Evelyn Keating, Sherry Parrot NeSmith, Karen Lints, Joyce Morris, Tammy Yount and Jodi Barker.

Coffey Mortuary & Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.