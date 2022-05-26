Leo Glen McCollough Jr. passed away May 25, 2022 at TriState Rehab Center in Harrogate, Tennessee after a courageous three year battle with cancer.

Glen was born November 14, 1954, in Knoxville, TN, He owned and operated McCollough Motors for 30 years and as well as rental properties in New Tazewell, TN. He was a friend to many and had a big heart. Glen kept the faith and never gave up his fight till his last breath. He would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers, it meant so very much to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leo Glen McCollough Sr and Polly Hardin McCollough, Edward J Hardin (Mattie), and William McCollough (Lizzie).

Glen is survived by his brother Sam (Libbie) McCollough, niece Marianne (Steve) Fultz, special great niece Madelynn Fultz, and many cousins and friends.

A memorial graveside service will be held May 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery.

