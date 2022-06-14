Thelma Jane Brooks Buchanan, 100

Thelma Jane Brooks Buchanan, born November19th, 1921, age 100, formerly of Harrogate, TN until making her home with her daughter and son-in-law over the past 4 years in Bean Station, TN went home to be with the Lord on June 12, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Thelma accepted Jesus at a young age and served as faithful attending member since 1936 at Hopewell Baptist Church until declining health in her late 90s. She was a wonderful loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt and friend to many. Preceded in death by her husband Willard Buchanan of 37 years; parents, Carl and Hessie Brooks; brothers, Joe H Brooks and Millard Brooks. She is survived by her daughter Brenda Nunn (Gerald); granddaughter Jennifer Rogers (James); and special great-grandchild and “Little Buddy” JD Rogers; honorary granddaughter Lisa Myers (Randall Jr.) and several nieces and nephews along with a host of lifelong friends. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on June 14th, 2022 at Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home, New Tazewell. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev Jessie (Leo) Surber, Rev Gary Fletcher and Rev Tim Collins officiating. Family and friends will gather at Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on June 15th, 2022 for processional to Hopewell Cemetery, Harrogate, TN for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service. Pallbearers: Gerald Nunn, JD Rogers, James Rogers, Maynard Brooks, Matthew Brooks, Jimmy Cavin, Lee Moody, Gary Fletcher; Honorary Pallbearers Leman Callahan, Jay Brown, Richard Harmon, Raymond Brown, Ken Parks, Claude Cavin. A special thanks to Suncrest Hospice & Dr. Brent Neill and staff for wonderful care given. Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home