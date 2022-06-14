Thelma Jane Brooks Buchanan, 100

Published 8:55 am Tuesday, June 14, 2022

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

Thelma Jane Brooks Buchanan, born November19th, 1921, age 100, formerly of Harrogate, TN until making her home with her daughter and son-in-law over the past 4 years in Bean Station, TN went home to be with the Lord on June 12, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Thelma accepted Jesus at a young age and served as faithful attending member since 1936 at Hopewell Baptist Church until declining health in her late 90s. She was a wonderful loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt and friend to many. Preceded in death by her husband Willard Buchanan of 37 years; parents, Carl and Hessie Brooks; brothers, Joe H Brooks and Millard Brooks. She is survived by her daughter Brenda Nunn (Gerald); granddaughter Jennifer Rogers (James); and special great-grandchild and “Little Buddy” JD Rogers; honorary granddaughter Lisa Myers (Randall Jr.) and several nieces and nephews along with a host of lifelong friends. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on June 14th, 2022 at Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home, New Tazewell. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev Jessie (Leo) Surber, Rev Gary Fletcher and Rev Tim Collins officiating. Family and friends will gather at Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on June 15th, 2022 for processional to Hopewell Cemetery, Harrogate, TN for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service. Pallbearers: Gerald Nunn, JD Rogers, James Rogers, Maynard Brooks, Matthew Brooks, Jimmy Cavin, Lee Moody, Gary Fletcher; Honorary Pallbearers Leman Callahan, Jay Brown, Richard Harmon, Raymond Brown, Ken Parks, Claude Cavin. A special thanks to Suncrest Hospice & Dr. Brent Neill and staff for wonderful care given.

