Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County

Sheriff’s Office

•Richard Lee Rouse-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, armed and dangerous, possession of an unlawful weapon

•Brad Nicholas Barnard-aggravated burglary, capias/bench warrant for driving under the influence and violations of the implied consent, open container, registration (improper display of tag) and financial responsibility laws

•Jeremy MacKevin Caylor-mittimus (contacting victim)

•Kevin Wayne Runles-mittimus (not turning self in from furlough), violation of probation for introduction of contraband into a penal facility

•Rebecca Lee June Branson-revoked bond

•Toni Lee Kesling-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of fentynal for resale, possession of heroin for resale, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of oxycodone for resale, possession of a schedule V controlled substance for resale, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property

•Dale Wayne Green-possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a revoked license, violation of the rules of the road (failure to signal), violations of the registration (unlawful removal of tag) and financial responsibility laws, violations of probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license (fourth offense)

•James Drewey Brooks-possession of a schedule I controlled substance, violation of rules of the road (failure to signal turn)

New Tazewell Police Dept.

•Josh Lynch-misuse of the E-911 system, resisting arrest

•Willie W. Duffield-driving under the influence, possession of a schedule II and a schedule IV controlled substances, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Shelby Lynn Shehan-speeding 70/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

•James D. Barron-speeding 66/45, violation of the registration law

•Brooklyn Jayd Ruckers-speeding 61/45, violation of the registration law

•Collin Morgan Goda-speeding 66/45

•Brian Scott Holden Jr.-speeding 66/45

•Megan Ann Louise Keck-speeding 65/45

•Monroe Slusher-speeding 65/45

•Ronnie Steven Malicoat-speeding 62/45

•Tyson Chase Thomas-speeding 61/45

•Jessica Jean Russell-violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign)

•Brandon Neal Cheek-violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign)

•Tracy Elliott-violation of the traffic control device law

•Houston D. Hatfield-violations of the light, registration and financial responsibility laws

•Logan T. Babcock-driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration (unregistered, improper display of tags) and financial responsibility laws

•Richard McKlinley Russell-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

•Danny Williams-assault of a law enforcement officer, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia

•Summer Collins-theft of property up to $60,000, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, violations of the noise, registration and financial responsibility laws

•James Ellis-theft of property up to $60,000, possession of a schedule II controlled substance

•Clarence Cir-possession of barbiturates, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, violation of the registration law (improper display of tags)

•Sandra McGee-driving under the influence (second offense), reckless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, violations of the open container and financial responsibility laws

•Brittany Cody-driving under the influence (second offense), driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Corey Adam Gregory-failure to exercise due care

•Christopher Smith-speeding 67/45, violation of the driver’s license law (to be carried)

•Matthew Cole Jones-speeding 42/25, violation of the registration law

•Terrie Lynn Gilbert-speeding 26/15, violation of the seat belt law

•Jensen Valentin Gonzalez-speeding 83/45

•James Ben Holland-speeding 74/45

•Carmah Lucinda Lewis-speeding 68/45