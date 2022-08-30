Take a guided tour of the Tennessee State Library & Archives

The Tennessee State Library & Archives is inviting guests to get a behind-the-scenes look during their Second Saturday event on Saturday, Sept. 10.

During each Second Saturday tour, guests will have the opportunity to explore the Library & Archives’ exhibits, see the state-of-the-art equipment in the new conservation lab, walk through the grand reading room and see the high-tech Automated Storage and Retrieval System in action.

This month’s Second Saturday tours will be led by Clayton Altom, Director of Tennessee Library for Accessible Books and Gordon Belt, Director of Public Services. Tours begin every hour, on the hour, starting at 10 a.m., with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m. This family-friendly event is free to the public. Reservations are not required.

“Our Second Saturday events are a great way to learn about Library & Archives and their wide-ranging collections,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “If you haven’t toured the new Library & Archives, I encourage you to bring a friend and come out on Sept. 10, to see for yourself what an incredible resource it is for our great state.”

The Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, collects and preserves books, journals, maps, photographs, records and other documents of historical and reference value, focusing on items about Tennessee and Tennesseans.

The Library & Archives is home to many irreplaceable historical documents, including Tennessee’s three Constitutions, letters from Tennessee’s three presidents, records from 55 former Tennessee governors, the archives of state government, records from every Tennessee courthouse and the original records of the State of Franklin.

“During our Second Saturday tours, everyone from frequent patrons to first-time guests will learn something new about our collections and the technologies we are using to preserve our state’s history for current and future generations,” said Jamie Ritter, Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist.

The Library & Archives is located at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N., in Nashville. The lobby, featuring interactive exhibits highlighting the state’s most precious historical documents, is open to the public Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. The library, microfilm and manuscripts reading rooms are open for research Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

For the latest information from the Library & Archives, follow their social media channels: Facebook: Tennessee State Library & Archives and Instagram: @tnlibarchives and the Secretary of State’s Twitter account: @SecTreHargett.

For more information about the Library & Archives or Second Saturdays, call 615-741-2764, email ask@tsla.libanswers.com or visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/plan-your-visit.