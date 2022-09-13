Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

•Derrick Allen Shoffner-possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule III controlled substance for resale, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, violation of the rules of the road (failure to perform traffic signaling)

•Charles Lewis Jones-retaliation for past action, possession of a schedule II controlled substance

•John Matthew Houston-vandalism, public intoxication

•Autumn Lynn Williams-capias/bench warrant for two counts of the manufacture, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell/deliver and violations of the seat belt, registration and financial responsibility laws

•Jefferson Dayton McDonald-violations of probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident

New Tazewell Police Dept.

•David Allen Gray-domestic assault, vandalism

•Mark Joseph Sturgill-criminal trespassing, failure to appear for NTPD warrant for theft involving merchandise under $1,000

•Martin E. Amburn-theft (shoplifting), possession of a schedule III controlled substance

•Kasey M. Long-theft involving merchandise under $1,000

•Carlee Nicole Bloomer-speeding 66/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Brady A. Hoskins-speeding 47/30, violation of the registration law

•Chad E. Huff-speeding 64/45

•Douglas C. Dubose-speeding 62/45

•Victor Lawrence Reis-violation of the traffic control device law

•Paul David Brandt-violation of rules of the road (improper passing of motor vehicle)

Tazewell Police Dept.

•Raymond McGinnis-aggravated domestic assault, possession of a handgun while under the influence, unlawful possession of a firearm

•Tony Eads Jr.-possession of a handgun while under the influence

•Robert Brian Reece-two counts manufacture, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell/deliver

•Brandon Graves-possession of barbiturates

•Phillip Burt-driving under the influence (fourth and subsequent offenses), possession of up to 70 lbs. of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the open container law

•Travis Zachrich-speeding, driving on a suspended license, violation of the rules of the road (driving in the wrong direction/failure to keep right), violations of the seat belt (driver) and driver’s license (failure to carry/exhibit) laws

•Donald Ray Duvall-speeding 74/45

•Veronica Villarreal-speeding 72/45

•Claudia S. Rowlett-speeding 71/45

•Thomas David Cody-speeding 60/35

•Hannah Elizabeth Hensley-speeding 67/45

•Roger S. Wilder-speeding 55/35

•Peggy Ann Woodward-speeding 40/20

•Elizabeth Anne Christian-speeding 64/45

•Caitlin Brianna Nichole Kilgore-speeding 64/45

•Kevin Shane Wiley-violation of the traffic control device law

•Felicia Ann Cline-violation of the traffic control device law

•Julia Mae Pullen-violation of the rules of the road (u-turn with a city limits)

•Leon Bible-violation of the registration law

•Kelly Thomas Struble-violation of the financial responsibility law

•Matthew Vaughn-disorderly conduct