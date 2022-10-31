Bulldogs take down Panthers in Claiborne rivalry Published 5:30 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

ALLAN EARL

Claiborne County Sports Zone

The Claiborne High School versus Cumberland Gap rivalry was held on Oct. 28, and it was the Bulldogs getting the convincing 43-14 victory. Claiborne jumped ahead on its first offensive play of the game when Cole Jones took a handoff and went the distance for the touchdown for a 6-0 lead.

“It was really surreal to come back together and have the team play how they were capable of,” Claiborne coach Nathan Medlin said. “They have come through more adversity than probably any team I have ever had.”

Cumberland Gap (2-8) answered that score with one of its own when Kyle Figueroa ran in the first Panther touchdown for a 6-6 tie when both teams failed to convert the PAT.

Moments later, Jones burst down the field with another long touchdown run and a 13-6.

Just before halftime, Cumberland Gap scored when Jacob Brown crossed the goal line. Brown added the conversion, and the Panthers took the lead for the first time, 14-13. The score remained 14-13 as the teams went into the locker room at halftime.

Both Cumberland Gap and Claiborne’s band had their time on the field to show off their talents and hard work.

There was only one score during the third quarter and that was a Claiborne score by Ryan Olson. Olson ran in the two-point conversion as well making the score 21-14.

The final quarter was unkind to the Panthers as Claiborne (3-7) scored again with Olson and Bolden’s point after making the scoreboard read 28-14.

Zay Gerrells then found paydirt on a run and the point after was added by Bolden, 35-14.

The final touchdown of the night also belonged to Claiborne as Landen Poore scored on a run. Dalton Long was asked to enter the game as a running back and he blasted into the end zone completing the two-point conversion. The score was 43-14 and that was the last time the digits changed except for the seconds. The student section then counted down the seconds and then celebrated the big victory on the field with the Bulldogs. The final score was 43-14 but didn’t represent how hard the Panthers had played.

Elevation presented players of the game awards to the Panther’s Brown for his defense efforts. Claiborne’s Zay Gerrells for his offensive efforts and the Most Valuable Player Award went to Cole Jones. Jones finished with 11 rushes for 204 yards and two touchdowns and 18.5 yards per carry.