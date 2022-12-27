Public Records Published 6:04 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Amanda Evans-assault of a law enforcement officer, assault, sexual battery, conspiracy, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II and a schedule V controlled substances

• Cody Smith-assault of a law enforcement officer, rape, statutory rape by an authority figure, resisting arrest, violation of the Sexual Offender Registry Act

• Brandon Meyers-possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony (140 counts), possession of a prohibited weapon (sawed off barrel), maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule III and a schedule I controlled substances for resale, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance

• Tina Parks-maintaining a building where drugs are stored, possession of methamphetamine for sale and delivery, possession of a schedule I, a schedule III, a schedule IV, a schedule V and a schedule VI controlled substances for sale and delivery

• Heather Twigg-possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule I, a schedule III, a schedule V and a schedule VI controlled substances for resale, capias/bench warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine

• Sarah Ramsey-possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule I, a schedule III, a schedule V and a schedule VI controlled substances for resale

• Joey Sturgill-possession of methamphetamine for sale and delivery, resisting stop/frisk

• Thomas Davis-driving on a suspended license, failure to appear for disorderly conduct

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Garry Lee-domestic assault, disorderly conduct

• Larry Hatfield-theft of merchandise (shoplifting), filing a false report, failure to appear

• Chris Carpenter-possession of a schedule III controlled substance, reckless driving, felony evading arrest, violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign), driving on a suspended license

• Glen T. Mills-reckless driving, speeding 79/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Steve Tharp-driving under the influence (sixth offense)

• Shawn B. Lyness-speeding 74/45

• Elena Solis-speeding 68/45

• Keith A. Ford-speeding 68/45

• Macie L. Sumner-speeding 67/45

• Armando Avelar-speeding 66/45

• Amanda Tindell-speeding 64/45

• John A. Lewis-speeding 64/45

• Bruce Beeler-following a motor vehicle too closely, violation of the financial responsibility law

• John R. Van Lienden II-violation of the rules of the road (improper backing)

• Charles B. Epperson-driving on a revoked license, tampering with evidence, violation of the registration law (improper display of tags)

• Rodney D. Walker-driving on a revoked license, violation of the registration law (alter plates)

• Mary C. Corrigan-driving on a suspended license, violation of the registration law

• Robert Stilson Sr.-driving on a suspended license (second offense)

• Colby L. Straup-violation of the vehicle window tinting law

• Levi C. Peoples-violation of the vehicle muffler law

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Rebekah Hunter-violation of Protection Life, disorderly conduct

• Randall Maxwell-criminal trespassing, resisting arrest

• Meta Vanover-criminal trespassing

• Jonathan Rowe-possession of marijuana

• Kimberly Black Gambrel-speeding 71/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Philip Edward Nielson-speeding 70/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Robert Perez-speeding 81/45

• Landen Trey Wilson-speeding 72/45

• Allena Mae Kimmell-speeding 71/45

• Ashley Rose Wilson-speeding 71/45

• Wando Bazor-speeding 70/45

• Bryan William Kaczor-speeding 70/45

• Donald Eugene Brooks-speeding 60/35

• Any Wayne Mize-speeding 69/45

• Leif Travis Hollingsworth-speeding 67/45

• Katelynn Yvette Bankord-speeding 67/45

• Avery Tyler Lawson-speeding 67/45

• Idella Wynona Johns-speeding 67/45

• Grace Loren Clardy-speeding 67/45

• Anthony Jon Lawson-speeding 67/45

• Michelle Lee Bryant-speeding 64/45

• Mark Edward Doyle-speeding 64/45

• Abbagale Sueann Saunders-speeding 63/45

• Waldemar John Czamik-speeding 62/45

• Haley Ann Beason-speeding 62/45

• Kevin Arthur Simmers-speeding 62/45

• Samuel Martin-speeding 46/30

• Steven Dwayne Hamblin-speeding 60/45

• Sandra Kaye Young-speeding 23/15

• Matthew Caruso-violations of the seat belt, child restraint device, registration and financial responsibility laws

• Thomas David Cody-violation of the traffic control device law

• David Patrick Dale Hall-failure to yield traffic right of way, violation of the driver’s license law (expired)

• Allen Michael Slusher-violations of the light and registration laws

• Ethan Joshua Pridemore-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

• Phillip Matthew Muncy-violations of the hands free/cell phone and financial responsibility laws