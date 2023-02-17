CCSO supports one of their own Published 5:00 am Friday, February 17, 2023

Members of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office gathered on Feb. 15 in support of the son of one of their own as they took time out to commemorate International Angelman Syndrome Awareness Day.

Noah is the son of CCSO Chief Deputy Ron Hayes and his wife Jeannie.

The Angelman Syndrome Foundation works to increase awareness about the rare genetic disorder that affects approximately one in every 15,000 live births. Global developmental delay, impaired movement and balance, lack of speech, seizures, ability to eat and sleep difficulties are just a few of the more common symptoms of this syndrome. Often misdiagnosed as cerebral palsy or autism, it is critical that a correct diagnosis be made as early as possible. Those living with the syndrome require lifelong care and close medical supervision.

The syndrome is caused by a lack of UBE3A – a functional gene on chromosome 15 which is responsible for creating a protein that expresses in the brain.

Advances in DNA microarray testing is used to help diagnose the syndrome with approximately 30 percent of the cases requiring further testing to confirm or rule it out.

Although there is no cure, those affected can benefit from treatments for some of the symptoms.

Angelman Syndrome is not a degenerative disease and those affected can expect to live a normal lifespan.

For more information, log onto: www.angelmansyndrome.org.