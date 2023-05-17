LMU Research Day award winners announced Published 11:51 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Lincoln Memorial University recently held the seventh annual LMU Research Day. More than 100 LMU undergraduate, professional and graduate students, as well as faculty, submitted oral and poster presentations on a variety of topics including ticks, terrestrial mammals, rehabilitative justice and cardiac rehabilitation to name a few.

“Research Day showcases the remarkable work in which our faculty and students are engaged every day, and highlights the value of LMU’s collaborative approach to research and learning,” said Dr. Jay Stubblefield, executive vice president for academic affairs. “I am grateful for all that the organizers and participants did to make this year’s event a success.”

Different schools within the university were represented, across many subject areas.

“Research Day is evidence of Lincoln Memorial University’s continued support of research and scholarly activities. This event has allowed faculty, staff, and students from our undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs to showcase the amazing work that is happening all over our campuses and extended sites,” said Dr. Adam Gromley, professor of molecular and cellular biology and chair of the Research Day planning committee.

Each entry was judged by a panel and winners were as follows:

• Graduate/professional oral presentation: (first place) Emily Halsmer, Effect of short-term nicotinamide (NAM) supplementation on inner retinal function in dogs with ADAMTS10-open-angle glaucoma (ADAMTS10-OAG); (second place) Benjamin Hamilton, Survey of dog parks in rural and urban environments suggests fecal contamination from abandoned poop piles; (third place) Amy A. Woolum, Tennessee Rural Middle School Teachers’ Perceptions of Implementing Academic Goal Setting for Students.

• Undergraduate oral presentation: (first place) Hannah Blevins, Prevalence and diversity of Ehrlichia spp. from Ixodid ticks in the Cumberland Gap Region of Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia; (second place) Nathan McBride, Evaluating the Biodiversity of Terrestrial Mammals in Different Types of Land Use in Costa Rica Agriculture; (third place) Lara Gunter, Women are Capable.

• Graduate/professional poster presentation: (first place) Allison O’Brien, Improvement in Pain and Six Minute Walk Test Scores During Cardiac Rehabilitation; (second place) Blair Dean and Krissy Paradissis, Hoarding Disorder (HD) in Children and Adolescents; (third place) Erick Moberg, The Application of Three-Dimensional Printing Technology to Quickly Replace Expensive Anatomical Models Necessary for Use in A Medical Neuroanatomy Course.

• Undergraduate poster presentation: (first place) Joshua Boldon, Synthesis and Physiochemical Properties of a Fluorinated Derivative of Acetaminophen; (second place) Pablo Herrera Garcia and Alan D. Johnson, Strategic Analysis: Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.; (third place) Preston Clay Akers, Lipophilicity and Hydrolysis Rate of Fluorinated Aspirin.

“It has been a great success, and I am grateful for being part of this event and thank everyone who participated and was involved in its planning and execution,” Gromley added. “I look forward to seeing the future successes of all of these participants.”