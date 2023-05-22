Grand jury returns heavy indictments Published 3:48 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

The Claiborne County Grand Jury returned some heavy-hitting indictments recently, including one for Frances Owens.

Owens, 61, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault by strangulation and one count of assault during a series of events allegedly occurring on Feb. 4.

A true bill was returned on Rikie Chevelle Mullins, 26, indicted on a total of nine counts – one count each of aggravated assault, coercion of a witness, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, resisting arrest, evading arrest, reckless driving and violations of the open container, driver’s license (failure to display upon demand) and registration laws. These events allegedly occurred during a series of events on Jan. 20 with the indictment for coercion allegedly occurring Jan. 22 -Feb. 5.

In a separate true bill, the grand jury indicted Mullins on one count of domestic assault allegedly occurring on Dec. 7, 2021.

Robert Harris, 64, was indicted on one count each of aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping and carjacking during an event allegedly occurring on Jan. 25.

A true bill was returned on Frankyn Allen, 50, on one count of the sexual exploitation of a minor during a series of events allegedly occurring July 1, 2021 – Dec. 20, 2022.

The grand jury indicted Craig Steven Goins, 44, on one count each of attempted aggravated burglary, attempted burglary, vandalism over $1,000, possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance during events allegedly occurring on Nov. 8.

Sheilia Jean Philpot, 45, was indicted on one count each of forgery, passing a worthless check and attempted passing of a worthless check during a series of events allegedly occurring on Sept. 14 and Sept. 16.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. An indictment does indicate that the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant sending the case to trial.