Fundraisers to help hospital foundation, youth programs Published 1:40 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

The July 4th weekend promises to be a real ‘blast’ as the city of Tazewell kicks off its Fourth of July Festival on July 1. Incorporated into the 2023 edition are two fundraising events that are sure to create double the family fun while raising much-needed money for good causes.

The door to the weekend opens on June 30 with a benefit golf tournament at Woodlake Golf Course. Proceeds from this popular event will go toward the various youth programs inside Claiborne County. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Golf Course and anyone interested in having a four-man team may register at that time. Registration is $400 per team with lunch served. You may also pre-register via email or messenger. Any business looking to sponsor a hole may also do so by contacting JMEventsTN@gmail.com.

The city of Tazewell will be celebrating in style as it sponsors its second car show of the season coinciding with the Fourth of July Festival at the Tazewell Municipal Park. This event is slated for July 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an awards ceremony following at 3:45 p.m. There is a $20 minimum donation requested from each person who wants their vehicle judged in the contest. Cruise In vehicles are welcome and are not required to participate in the award classes.

Judging will be in the following classes:

Best Ford Motor Co. (Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, etc.), Best GM (GMC, Chevrolet, Buick, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Cadillac, etc.), Best Mopar (Dodge, Plymouth, Chrysler, etc.), Best Rider (motorcycles, dirt bikes, trikes, choppers, etc.), Best Truck, SUV, Jeep (2wd, 4×4, AWD, etc.), Best Special Interest (Rat Rods, Street Rods, Foreign, Race Car, etc.).

Proceeds from this fundraising event will go to the Claiborne Hospital Foundation to help purchase much-needed medical items.

The Fourth of July Festival will keep within its tradition with all manner of local-grown live music, a plethora of concessions and vendors, contests, tournaments and fun things to do for the kiddies.

Tennessee 90 Bluegrass will kick off the live music at 11 a.m. followed by Jackson Bledsoe at 12:15 p.m. Micheal Jones will hit the live stage at 1:30 p.m. with Rick Roop following at 2:45 p.m.

There’s still time to contact event coordinators to secure a crafts or specialty items vendor space. You may do so via Facebook messenger at: facebook.com/CARSHOWTN or by emailing: JMEventsTN@gmail.com.