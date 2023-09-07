Claiborne County arrest reports Published 3:54 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Amy Brooks-aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, evading on foot, resisting arrest, littering, violation of probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine

• Kyle Thompson-child abuse (under the age of 8)

• Jason Norton-domestic assault

• Donnie Seals-two counts violation of the Sexual Offender Registry law, four counts violation of community supervision for life

• Joshua Bailey-violation of an Order of Protection

• Roger Coffey-possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold, alteration of firearm serial number, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule I and a schedule II controlled substances for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, violations of probation for driving under the influence and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance

• Lucas Brooks-theft of property, leaving the scene of an accident, two counts felony evading arrest, one count each evading on foot, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, violation of rules of the road (driving left of the traffic centerline), violation of the registration law (improper display of tags)

• Pamela Brooks-mail theft

• Ashton Pierce-possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation, disorderly conduct

• Jay Lowe-possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for possession of a schedule I controlled substance

• Jodi Collins-possession of methamphetamine

• Cathy Amburn-mittimus (left rehabilitation before completion)

• Cynthia Brantley-mittimus (bond revoked for violation of conditional release)

• Harold Ayers-driving on a suspended license, violations of probation for possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, failure to appear for simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Thomas D. Roark-two counts indecent exposure to a minor, one count indecent exposure

• Shelly Diane Williams-possession of methamphetamine

• Bradley Phillips-speeding 67/45, violation of the address change law

• Robert N. Medlin-speeding 47/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Samantha N. Brown-speeding 60/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Zachary Amos-speeding 58/30

• Robert Mullins-speeding 67/45

• Reuben L. Osborne-speeding 63/45

• Martin Scott Caldwell-speeding 47/30

• Angel Michelle Turner-speeding 46/30

• Remington D. Mountain-speeding 33/20

• Patricia Nelson-speeding, violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

• Matthew Rogers-speeding

• Robert W. Wilder-speeding

• Jack A. Bonner Jr.-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• William R. Chadwell-violations of the vehicle muffler and registration laws

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Nancy Brown-child abuse/neglect of a child under the age of 6

• Martha Rouse-possession of a schedule V controlled substance, possession of .5 oz. or more of a schedule VI controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, violation of the light law

• Hoy Edens-possession of a schedule V controlled substance, driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law

• Bailey Jo Siders-speeding 77/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Gregory Scott Norris-speeding 77/45

• Adrian D. Collier-speeding 76/45

• Jahaun Lenard Anderson-speeding 7545

• Cole Williams Campisano-speeding 71/45

• Eugene Culton-speeding 71/45

• Samuel Dylan Ross Ellison-speeding 70/45

• Ivy Grace Maples-speeding 70/45

• Jessica Ann Graves-speeding 70/45

• Danny Delion Coffey-speeding 68/45

• Savannah Rachel Meyer-speeding 68/45

• Jennifer Marie Campbell-speeding 67/45

• Angelo Palverento-speeding 67/45

• Zyan Annette Smith-speeding 66/45

• Charles Randall Alexander-speeding 66/45

• Ginger Michael Sellards-speeding 66/45

• Virgil Blevins Jr.-speeding 66/45

• Nicholas W. Devers-speeding 66/45

• Kodi Lee Foster-speeding 66/45

• Jordan Isaiah Guest-speeding 66/45

• Susan Lynn Strahan-speeding 65/45

• Darrell Ferguson-speeding 64/45

• Elizabeth Diana Howard-speeding 64/45

• Brooke Nichole Buchanan-speeding 63/45

• Hieu Nguyen-speeding 63/45

• Nicholas Joseph Cansleer-speeding 58/45

• James H. Livesay-speeding 42/30

• James Andrew Dy kes-speeding 56/45

• Shelley Iverson-speeding 56/45

• Ryan Patrick Kennedy-speeding 56/45

• Breyanna Marie Graves-violation of the child restraint device law

• Mark Edward Webb-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

• Janet Lynn Grohse-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

• Jimmy Monroe Farris-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

• John Carpenter-violation of the traffic control device law (traffic light)

• Joshua Craig Ray-violation of the traffic control device law

• Jessica Page Surber-violation of the traffic control device law

• Robin Verlindia Trew-violation of the traffic control device law

• George Mark Greene-violation of the traffic control device law

• Larry Dean Meyer-violation of the traffic control device law

• Marcinda A. Asburry-violation of the traffic control device law

• Sherri Mae Brock-violation of the traffic control device law

• Michael Edward Jones II-violation of the traffic control device law

• Shannon Marie Billingsley-violation of the traffic control device law

• Joann Hubbard Jones-violation of rules of the road (improper traffic lane change)

• Mario Macias-driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws