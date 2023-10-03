UT tip off times for basketball announced Published 2:49 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

The 2023-24 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball broadcast schedule was released by the league last week.

Additional tip times for five non-conference games were also released.

The Vols’ slate includes 17 home games this season. Limited ticket inventory remains available for the 2023-24 campaign. Fans interested in being a part of the action at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center next season are encouraged to click HERE.

During eight seasons under head coach Rick Barnes, the Vols are 108-22 (.831) at home. Twice during the Barnes era, UT has posted a perfect home record, going 18-0 in 2018-19 and 16-0 in 2021-22.

For each of the last four full-capacity seasons, Tennessee finished in the top-five nationally in average home attendance. The Vols drew an average of 18,781 fans to 16 games at Food City Center last season—fifth-most in the country.

The Vols have 25 of 31 contests confirmed for linear television, including nine on SEC Network, three on ESPN, seven on ESPN2 and two on CBS. Four others are considered “netflex” games, including three with ESPN or ESPN2 options and one with an ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU option. Those decisions will be made 7-10 days ahead of those games. There will be five matchups streamed live on SECN+. The full 2023-24 schedule is available at UTSports.com.

All games on ESPN platforms (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ESPN+/SECN+) are available through the ESPN App, which is accessible via connected devices.

Institutions can produce any conference and non-conference games that are not otherwise picked up for linear television and stream those on SECN+. Those contests are available via the ESPN app.

The Vols’ 2023-24 roster features 16 players (13 scholarship student-athletes). UT has three fifth-year players, one senior, four juniors, three sophomores, two redshirt freshmen and three true freshmen.

Tennessee, who is ranked No. 8 in ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early” Top 25, will make its debut at Food City Center on Oct. 31, as they host Lenoir-Rhyne in an exhibition game.

UT opens the regular season at home on Nov. 6, when the Golden Eagles of Tennessee Tech travel to Knoxville. Tip time for that contest is set for 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee’s basketball season begins No. 6 vs. Tennessee Tech. UT Athletics photo