Published January 8, 2024

Jerry Douglas Harber, age 81, a resident of Harrogate, passed away on Dec. 28, 2023.

He was born in Shawanee on Feb. 21, 1942 to the late Millard and Ruth Brooks Harber.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Harber, brother James “Hobo” Harber, and sister Sue Cline.

Jerry will be fondly remembered for many hobbies and activities he enjoyed such as traveling, watching games shows, gardening, going to Nascar races with his daughter, and cheering on his favorite sports teams. He was an avid University of Tennessee fan and loved any and all things Detroit when it came to sports, especially the Red Wings and Detroit Lions. Jerry had a passion for truck driving, and he did so for many years. He retired in 1998 from the Ford Rawsonville Plant as a truck driver. He was also an active member of Living Hope Church and the Shawanee Masonic Lodge. His favorite past time however was simply being a Dad, a title he bore with excellence. Jerry was the best Father anyone could ever hope for or ask for. When his daughter was young, he enjoyed taking her to her tennis matches and watching her play through high school and into college. In recent years, he was so proud of his daughter for becoming a nurse and was always there to support his family in whatever they set out to do. All who were blessed to know Jerry instantly fell in love with him, and it is that sweet disposition that will forever be missed.

Left to cherish his memory, daughter Amy Harber, stepdaughter Beth Ingram (Keith), niece Alison Manning (Charles), great nephew C. Peyton Manning, step grandchildren Brooke Geeting and Matthew Roop (Dylan), step great grandchildren Ramona and Frank Geeting, sister-in-law Beatrice Harber, grand-dog Harley, as well as a host of many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

Services were held Jan. 1 at Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Matthew Robbins and Rev. Gary Dodson officiating.

Interment to immediately followed at Harrogate Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Charlie Manning, Keith Ingram, Roger Vannoy, Ronnie Vannoy, Jack Fleemon, and Jared Slusher.

Honorary Pallbearers were Mark Hensley and Peyton Manning.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Harber family.