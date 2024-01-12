3 Vols to play in Hula Bowl Published 11:30 am Friday, January 12, 2024

NEWS RELEASE

Three members of the Tennessee football team will represent the Volunteers this Saturday in the 2024 Hula Bowl in Orlando, Florida. Redshirt senior defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally, senior running back Jabari Small and redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren will each suit up for a noon kickoff at UCF’s FBC Mortgage Stadium.

The postseason all-star game will feature representation from NFL, UFL and CFL teams throughout the week. This year’s Hula Bowl will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Jeudy-Lally spent his final collegiate season with the Vols in 2023 after transferring from BYU and played in all 13 games while making 10 starts at cornerback. He totaled 41 combined tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack. The Austin, Texas, native also produced five pass breakups and forced one fumble. One of Jeudy-Lally’s best performances of the season came at Alabama, where he collected five tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack.

Small, who spent the past four seasons on Rocky Top, continued to showcase his dependability and drive in the backfield in 2023. Small played in 11 games and produced 475 rushing yards, averaging 5.0 yards per carry, which ranked 17th in the SEC. The senior also added a pair of rushing touchdowns.

For his career, Small finished with 2,122 rushing yards, which ranks 16th all-time at Tennessee. The Memphis native also found the end zone 26 times during his time on Rocky Top with 24 rushing scores and two receiving touchdowns.

Warren concluded his time as a Vol playing and starting in each of Tennessee’s 13 games at tight end this season. The Knoxville native caught 16 passes for 191 yards while logging a single-season career high four touchdown receptions. Warren’s best performance came in his final regular-season game against in-state rival Vanderbilt when he hauled in three catches for 82 yards and a touchdown during a blowout win over the Commodores in his final game inside Neyland Stadium.

Warren received various honors throughout the season including being named a Campbell Trophy semifinalist, a Wuerffel Trophy nominee and an Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee while also being selected into the 2023 NFF Hampshire Honor Society.

During his time in Knoxville, Warren totaled 53 receptions for 607 yards and eight touchdowns, one shy of tying the program record for touchdown catches by a tight end.