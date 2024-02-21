Simmons Bank Foundation supports Walters State Published 4:24 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

News Release

The Simmons First Foundation has awarded a $8,598 grant to Walters State Community College. The Simmons First Foundation is the charitable arm of Simmons Bank.

“We are grateful to the Simmons First Foundation and our local Simmons Bank officials for this generous gift,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State. “These funds will help us stir interest in science, engineering, technology, and math by growing our underwater robotics programs for area youth.”

The underwater robotics camps began as part of the Talented and Gifted Program, offered each January by the college’s Division of Workforce Training. Camps are offered during the spring and summer, where teams learn how to assemble, program, and launch underwater robots, and those robots may be programmed to retrieve a tool or another underwater object.

“The primary goal of the underwater robotics program is to increase knowledge and enthusiasm for STEM programs,” said Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, director of youth programs. “Students learn about entrepreneurship, engineering principles, hardware technology and computer programming.”

Cardwell-Hampton said the funds will be used to provide financial assistance to students in Sevier County.