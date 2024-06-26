Callie Noah battles through Spartan Race Cincinnati and wins four medals Published 2:02 pm Wednesday, June 26, 2024

By Allen Earl

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Callie Noah, a student and softball player at Claiborne High School, is also a Spartan competitor. Noah competed in the Spartan Race in Cincinnati, Ohio, the weekend of June 8-9, held on a ski course.



The Spartan Races are some of the toughest races any athlete can participate in. Many participants will define them as the toughest obstacle courses on the planet. Noah was the only 14 – 17-year-old girl to run the 21k open race, so technically, she placed first in the open race. She did three races over the weekend, the 21k, the 5k, and the 10k. The five and the 10k were held on Sunday, and the 21k was ran on Saturday.



Noah offered this quote about her weekend, “The 21k at Cincinnati was the hardest race I have ever done; we were constantly going up and down hill with a gain of 3200 feet in elevation while also completing 30 obstacles.”



Noah was awarded the Spartan Trifecta Weekend and earned four medals. Her dad, Justin Noah, also competed and is in the photos below as well.