Judy Kay Cupp Wells, 71

Judy Kay Cupp Wells, age 71, of New Tazewell, TN was born on October 21, 1952 and passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

She is preceded in death by her parents Rufus and Virginia (Welch) Cupp of New Tazewell, TN. Brothers – Carter Cupp (Evelyn) and Paul Cupp also of New Tazewell, TN. Sisters – Mary Lou Mayhugh (Phil) of Phoenix, AZ. and Charlotte Ramsey (LeeRoy) of Knoxville, TN.

Judy is survived in death by her husband of 51 years Lee Roy Wells of New Tazewell. Sons William “Doug” Wells and Michael Wells of New Tazewell. Daughter Melinda Wells of New Tazewell. Grandson Wesley Wells (Riley) of Rutledge. Granddaughter Alexis Clonce of New Tazewell. Great granddaughter Kinsley Estep of New Tazewell. Brother Bob Cupp (Lisa) of Tazewell. Sisters Linda Snow of Morristown and Shirley Ramsey of South Carolina. Sisters-in-law Eula Gray Wolfenbarger Cupp of Tazewell, Karen Wells of New Tazewell, and Bernice Rosenbalm of Tazewell. Special friends Carol Hurst and Mae Brooks. Judy is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Judy was saved as a young lady at Watson’s Chapel Baptist Church and was a member of Union Chapel Baptist Church.

Judy worked hard for many years at Signal Knitting Mills and Volunteer Apparel in Tazewell and New Tazewell, but the greatest work of her life was loving and taking care of her family.

The family will receive friends Saturday June 29, 2024 from 3 until 5 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 5 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Shoemaker Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Tommy Louthan

Obituary: Rev. Jim Blevins

Singer: Barbara Hatfield

Pallbearers: David Noah, Tommy Russell, Dennis Wells, Riley Wells, Wesley Wells, and Steve Wells

Honorary Pallbearers: Terry Bolden and Mike Smith

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.