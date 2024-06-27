Tennessee students show TCAP math score improvement

Previously, ELA data was released and showed similar results.

The state’s students saw minor improvement in science as well, with 9% exceeding expectations and 35% meeting them while 37% were approaching the standards and 19% were below.

That up from 6% exceeding, 32% meeting, 38% approaching and 24% below standards in 2021.

Similar results showed in social studies with 10% exceeding, 35% meeting, 33% approaching and 23% below standards compared to 2021 numbers of 6% exceeding, 30% meeting, 35% approaching and 28% below.

“Tennessee’s strategic education investments have resulted in steady growth for students across the state,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement. “As we continue our work to ensure that all Tennessee students are learning on grade level, we remain committed to supporting teachers and empowering families with multiple pathways to achievement so every student can thrive in their academic journey.”

The department pointed out that Tennessee students saw a nearly three percentage point gain for 5th and 7th graders in the math test portion for those meeting or exceeding expectations.

Individual student results will be available in July, the state said.