Flooding causes problems for area residents

Courtesy photo

This photo shows erosion on a bridge in the Eagan community, as a result of the recent floods.

Courtesy photo

Many residents throughout Claiborne county suffered flood and water erosion during the most recent deluge. Residents in the Eagan community found themselves cut off as a result of a washout of their bridge which left erosion and debris behind. Those without large trucks were stuck at home until one resident took it upon himself to temporarily repair the edge of the bridge enough, so that travel could resume.