Photo gallery: TMSAA district champs crowned at PVES

The TMSAA, Section 2, Area 6 champions were crowned, January 24. H.Y. Livesay won the girl’s championship with Midway finishing second. Hancock defeated the number one seed H.Y. Livesay Eagles to win the boy’s championship but all four teams will advance and keep their state tournament hopes alive. Enjoy this photo album of game action and team pictures. Look for more on the website and in a future print edition. Powell Valley Elementary School served as hosts.