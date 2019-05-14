12th annual Farm Day teaches kids about farms

Farm Day turned 12 years old May 9 and once again gave the fifth grade and preschool students in Claiborne County the opportunity to see the inner workings of farm life.

The event is presented annually by Claiborne County Farm Bureau and the Claiborne County Soil Conservation District.

There are many sponsors, volunteers and many people to thank including Tazewell FFA Chapter, CHS students, AG Mechanics, Tennessee Foundation for AG in the Classroom, Farm Bureau Board of Directors and Staff, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Claiborne County Soil Conservation District Board of Directors and Staff, Claiborne Co-Op, UT AG Extension, 4-H Staff and Students, Forestry Department, Farm Service Agency, Home Federal Bank, Commercial Bank, Enrichment Federal Credit Union, Flavorich Dairy, Tennessee Pork Producers, Sudia, Claiborne County Health Department, Tazewell Jaycees, Hickory Corner Dairy, Stonehurst Miniatures, TWRA and all those bringing animals.

Thanks to all the volunteers, served as booth presenters or helped in any way to make this a fun and educational day for the students. Also, thank you to the teaches and the teaching aides that help make Farm Day a huge success each year.