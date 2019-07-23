Photo gallery: Lady Panthers summer socccer practices
The soccer balls are flying in the Gap because the Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers are getting ready for the fast approaching season. They are using summer practices to sharpen their fundamentals. Here are a few photos from the practice on July 23, please enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in print soon.
