Jones named assistant athletic director for external operations and development

HARROGATE, Tenn. – Vice President and Dean of Enrollment, Student Affairs and Athletics Dr. Jody Goins is pleased to announce the addition of Sydney Jones as Lincoln Memorial University’s assistant athletic director for external operations and development. In her role, Jones will also serve as LMU athletics’ senior woman administrator (SWA).

Jones will work closely with University Advancement in efforts of strengthening community partnerships and athletic alumni relations. She will also oversee all fundraising initiatives and campaigns as it pertains to the department of athletics. In addition, Jones will continue the tradition of honoring Railsplitter legends and will oversee the “L Club,” which is the official booster club of LMU athletics.

“We are excited about Jones’ skill set and the attributes she brings to this position,” stated Dr. Goins. “Sydney’s ability to build strong relationships with constituents from varied backgrounds in the public and private sector will be an asset to LMU athletics. Additionally, her prior experience in collegiate athletics blends nicely with our mission to provide a complete student experience at LMU.”

A former NCAA Division I student-athlete, Jones graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a bachelor’s degree in political science. She earned her Juris Doctorate (J.D.) degree from Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego as a Sports Law Fellow with an emphasis in sports law. While at Nevada, Jones was a letter winner on the softball diamond and a four-year member of the Wolf Pack.

“Sydney is going to be an outstanding addition to our athletics staff,” said Assistant Athletics Director for Internal Affairs Cameron Whicker. “She comes to LMU with extensive knowledge and experience within collegiate athletics and professional sports. Her insights, coupled with her experience as a student-athlete, will be an incredible asset to our entire department. We are excited to have her on board as a key member of our leadership team.”

A native of Sparks, Nev., Jones resides in Harrogate with her Saint Bernard, Benny.