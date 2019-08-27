Halos Cornhole tournament results

It was another great night of cornhole at Halos Bar and Grill, Aug. 19. The numbers of competitors are rising steadily as more players hear about the twin tournaments.

During the first tournament, Jamie McCravey and David Shuler were the winner’s with “shorty” Crigger and Jr finishing second.

The second tournament was won by Billy Good and David Shuler with second place going to Jamie McCravey and shorty.

Special thanks to Clyde and Kelly McDowell at Halos and for all that came out.