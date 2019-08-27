Sexton handles plea agreements

Judge Shayne Sexton handled several plea agreements recently during hearings in Claiborne Criminal Court.

Tyler Johnson, 22, charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia public intoxication and driving on a revoked license, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days at 75 percent confinement. Johnson was given credit for 372 days of jail time already served.

Frank Irvin, 53, charged with one count of theft over $10,000, was sentenced to four years at 30 percent confinement. Irvin was given credit for 251 days of jail time already served. He must pay $28,000 in restitution to his victim.

Buddy Allen North, 40, charged with one count each of forgery and theft under $1,000, was sentenced to a concurrent four years TDOC supervised probation with 61 days confinement. North was given credit for 60 days of jail time already served. He forfeits $125 to the Economic Crime Fund and is barred from contact with his victim.

Brittney Shana Duncan, 29, charged with one count each of theft over $1,000 and altering registration plates, was sentenced to a split confinement of two years TDOC supervised probation with 98 days confinement. Duncan was given credit for 98 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund.

Bradley Alan Russell, 35, charged with one count of theft over $1,000, was sentenced to two years at 30 percent confinement. Russell was given credit for 20 days of jail time already served. He is jointly and severally liable for $2,438 in restitution to his victim. This case runs concurrently with prior ones.

Michael Ford, 56, charged with one count of felony evading arrest, was sentenced to a split confinement of two years TDOC supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Ford was given credit for 23 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs. He loses his driver’s license as well.

Brett Minor, 30, charged with one count of evading arrest, was sentenced to four years at 30 percent confinement. Minor was given credit for 125 days of jail time already served.

Jerry Allen Fortner, 35, charged with one count of resisting arrest, was sentenced to a split confinement of six months TDOC supervised probation with seven days confinement. Fortner was given credit for seven days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs.