Sexton remands probation violators

Judge Shayne Sexton found several individuals in violation of their supervised release during hearings in Claiborne Criminal Court. Sexton remanded them into custody with the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC).

Joshua Carnes, previously convicted of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or deliver and tampering with evidence, initially received an effective 6-year sentence, which was suspended and supervised by TDOC. Carnes was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to six years in TDOC custody.

Anthony Dean, previously convicted of introduction of contraband into a penal facility, initially received a 5-year sentence, suspended after serving a 30-day split confinement, supervised by TDOC. Dean was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to serve five years in TDOC custody.

Rebecca McCrary Duncan, previously convicted of neglect of a child under four years of age and promotion of methamphetamine manufacture, initially received an effective 9-year sentence. The sentence was suspended after serving 406 days in custody, to be supervised by TDOC. Duncan was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was sentenced to serve the balance of her sentence in TDOC custody.

Jason Hurst, previously convicted of aggravated burglary, four counts of theft over $1,000, and theft over $500, initially received an effective 7-year sentence. After serving three years of the sentence, the judge suspended the remaining four years, to be supervised by TDOC. Hurst was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to serve the remainder of his sentence in TDOC custody.

Kevin Lawson, previously convicted of violation of the Habitual Motor Vehicle Offender Bar, initially received a 2-year sentence which was to be supervised by Community Corrections. Lawson was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to serve the balance of his sentence in TDOC custody.

Anthony Martinez, previously convicted of evading arrest and violation of an Order of Protection, initially received an effective 8-year sentence, which was suspended after serving a 6-month split confinement, to be supervised by TDOC. Martinez was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to serve eight years in TDOC custody.

Brandon Partin, previously convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery, initially received an 8-year sentence, which was suspended after serving a split confinement of 259 days, to be supervised by TDOC. Partin was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to serve five years in TDOC custody.

Tosha Cooper, previously convicted of two counts of aggravated burglary, initially received an effective 4-year sentence, which was suspended after serving a 1-day split confinement, to be supervised by TDOC. Cooper was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was sentenced to four years in TDOC custody.

Sean Sizelove, previously pleaded guilty to theft under $1,000 and criminal simulation, received an effective 2-year sentence. After serving 28 days of confinement, Sizelove was released to TDOC supervision. He was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to serve the remainder in TDOC custody.

Bonnie Vanover, previously convicted of the sale of a schedule II controlled substance, initially received a 5-year sentence, which was suspended, to be supervised by TDOC. Vanover was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was sentenced to serve five years in TDOC custody.

Dylan Williams, previously convicted of burglary and aggravated burglary, initially received an effective 5-year sentence, which was suspended following a 180-day confinement, to be supervised by TDOC. Williams was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to five years in TDOC custody.

Joseph Leonard, previously convicted of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, initially received an effective 5-year sentence, which was suspended after serving 30 days in confinement, to be supervised by TDOC. Leonard was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to serve five years in TDOC custody.

Jason Gunn, previously convicted of violation of the Sex Offender Registry and theft under $1,000, initially received an effective 2-year sentence, which was suspended following serving 90 days in confinement, to be supervised by TDOC. Gunn was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to two years in TDOC custody.

Austin Partin previously pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and received an effective 2-year sentence. After serving 30 days of confinement, he was released to TDOC supervision. Partin was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to serve two years in TDOC custody.

Connie Williams, previously convicted of the sale of methamphetamine weighing less than .5 grams, initially received a 6-year sentence, which was suspended following service of 6 days in confinement, to be supervised by TDOC. Williams was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was sentenced to serve six years in TDOC custody.

Jason Widner, previously convicted of theft over $1,000, initially received a 4-year sentence, which was suspended, to be supervised by TDOC. Widnere was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to serve four years in TDOC custody.

These violators were prosecuted by the Office of the District Attorney General Jared Effler.