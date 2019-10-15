BOE honors Springdale, H. Y. Livesay as reward schools

Photos Jan Runions|Claiborne Progress

The Claiborne School Board takes a moment during its regular monthly meeting to honor H. Y. Livesay Middle and Springdale Elementary for earning status as Tennessee Reward Schools. Shown holding the Livesay banner are principal Melissa Brock, school board vice-chairperson Shannon England and Dr. Linda Keck, director of schools. Holding the Springdale banner is principal Kristi Poore, school board member Justin Cosby and Keck.

