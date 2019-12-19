Special delivery…just in the “nick” of time, it’s our Letters to Santa special section!

Dear Santa,

My name is Christian Bullins. I am 4 yrs. Old. I want a Monster truck, a firetruck and more presents.

Love,

Christian Bullins

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa, My name is Braydon Bullins. I am 7 yrs. Old. I want a new scooter, new bike, Pogo stick, skateboard and a bag of Goldfish crackers and something for my brother.

Love,

Braydon Bullins

Hey Santa,

I have been good! Please bring me baby Luvabella twins, Ryan’s World Toys and play-doh. Thank you . I love you God Bless You.

Brooklyn-Grace,

Age 5

Rose Hill, Va.

Hi santa

i been good i want some holiday treats

Judy

Age 5

New tazewell, Tn.

Santa,

I want a spinner bait, tree stand, bass boat and a new gun.

Thanks, Jacob

Jacob

Age 9

Rosehill, Va

Dear Santa,

Mommy and Daddy says I’ve been naughty, but I’ve actually been a good girl. I’ve recently decided I love Baby Shark and want one of my very own to sing and dance for me. Merry Christmas.

Madison

Age 4 months

Middlesboro, Kentucky

Dear Santa,

my name is Dakota I have been a good girl this year just don’t ask my mom ok. I would like to have a smart watch, some new clothes, and to spend it with my family. Don’t forget my brother and sister and my mom. Will leave some goodies under the tree for you

Dakota

Age 11

Tazewell, TN

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a really good girl this year! Thanks for my gifts last year. This year I would like a big doll house, new baby dolls, learning toys, outdoor toys and clothes. I’ll leave your cookies and hot chocolate by the tree!

Love you Santa,

Skyla Rose

Age 2

New Tazewell, TN

Dear Santa,

I am just a little boy and I don’t know much about you.I know you bring presents to all the little boys and girls, thats what my mommy told me.I love trucks, dinosaurs and football.I have been a very good boy this year especially when I am sleeping. Thats what my Mimi said but she must have been joking because she laughed.I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeer.I am so excited for you to come and see me. Have a safe flight and thank you for putting me on the nice list this year and thank God for the best mommy ever.

Desmond

Age 2

Tazewell

Dear Santa,

I go to Forge Ridge School and am in Kindergarten. Here are a few things I would love to have for Christmas. I love makeup, a baby doll highchair and jewelry!

Jessa Barton

Age 6

Harrogate, TN

Dear Santa,

I go to Forge Ridge School and am in Kindergarten. Here are a few things I would love to have for Christmas. I would like a Barbie Dream House and a stuffed animal.

Jaylan Richardson

Age 6

Harrogate, TN

Santa,

I go to Forge Ridge School and am in Kindergarten. Here are a few things I would love to have for Christmas. I would love to have a real phone for Christmas.

Zander Daniels

Age 5

Harrogate, TN.

Dear Santa,

I am a kindergarten student at Forge Ridge School. I love you Santa, could you bring me a robot toy with a remote control please. I love you every morning. Please put my toy under the tree.

See you soon,

Lucas Oller

Age 5

Harrogate, Tennessee

Santa,

I go to Forge Ridge School and am in Kindergarten. Here are a few things I would love to have for Christmas. I want a remote control Monster Truck and $100 bucks!

Bryson Burke

Age 6

Harrogate, TN

Santa,

I go to Forge Ridge School and am in Kindergarten. Here are a few things I would love to have for Christmas. I would love a new video game and a computer!

Gage Barton

Age 5

Harrogate, TN

Santa,

I go to Forge Ridge School and am in Kindergarten. Here are a few things I would love to have for Christmas. I want video games and Legos!

Maggie Bailey

Age 5

Harrogate, TN

Santa,

I go to Forge Ridge School and am in Kindergarten. Here are a few things I would love to have for Christmas. I want the new Mine Craft Legos!

Jayce Brim

Age 6

Harrogate, TN

Dear Santa,

I am a kindergarten student at Forge Ridge School. I love you. Can I please have a tractor with a spear. You can park it in my papaw’s barn right beside my house. You’re the best and I will see you soon.

Love,

Levi Fultz

Age 5

Harrogate, Tennessee

Santa,

I go to Forge Ridge School and am in Kindergarten. Here are a few things I would love to have for Christmas. I want a new bike and a little princess car!

Camryn Miracle

Age 5

Harrogate, TN

Santa,

I go to Forge Ridge School and am in Kindergarten. Here are a few things I would love to have for Christmas. I would like to have a tablet of my own and Spider Man Stuff!

Kaiden Keck

Age 5

Harrogate, TN

Dear Santa,

I am a kindergarten student at Forge Ridge School. I want an LOL doll, black nail polish, two kittens, and a cell phone. See ya, I love you Santa.

Love,

Kylee Elliott,

Age 5

Harrogate, Tennessee

Dear Santa,

I am a kindergarten student at Forge Ridge School. Please would you give me a pretend baby, with a binky, a bottle and baby clothes. I might need a hammer also, if my mommy need helps fixing her truck. Have a good day with your cookies and milk.

Love,

Ana Martin

Age 5

Harrogate, Tennessee

Dear Santa,

I am a kindergarten student at Forge Ridge. I wish I can have a baby doll that has clothes, and socks .I would also like a head band with a snowflake on it. A cat with a bracelet on its neck and a snowflake headband would be great.

Love,

Alex Martin

Age 5

Harrogate, Tennessee

Dear Santa,

I am a kindergarten student at Forge Ridge School. I would like a blue tablet with ABC games and a green bike please.

Love,

Austin Ayers

Age 5

Harrogate, Tennessee

Dear Santa,

I want my sissy’s (Stormy, Lena and Layla) to have a good Christmas and mommy and daddy too.

Love,

Samhara Jade Dutcher

Age 2 months

Tazewell, TN

Dear Santa,

I would like an Elsa doll, and some Lipstick, and some Eye Shadow, and some Makeup and some toys, and I love you Santa, and I will leave you some cookies.

Paisley

Age 5

Dear Santa,

I want toys for Christmas.

Harli

Age 2

Dear Santa,

I am a student at Forge Ridge School. I would like to have three potato heads, and Bunny, and Duckie from Toy Story 4.

Love

Knox Herrell

Age 6

Harrogate, Tennessee

Dear Santa,

I am a student at Forge Ridge. I would like an Ice Horse from Frozen 2, LOL dolls, a new bicycle, Barbie dolls, a pink mermaid dress and a pink phone.

Love,

Paislee Parker

Age 5

Harrogate, Tennessee

Dear Santa,

I am a student at Forge Ridge School. I would like a real phone, toy robot that walks with a remote control, and a fire truck.

Love,

Billy Joe Brock

Age 5

Harrogate, Tennessee

Dear Santa,

I am a student at Forge Ridge School. I think you’re the greatest! If you’re not too busy, I would like for you to bring me a puppy for Christmas this year. Thank you for loving all of us!

Raelyn Edwards

Age 5

Harrogate, TN

Dear Santa,

My name is Samuel Lawson. I’m in the first grade at Springdale School. I want a toy shotgun that shoots darts and a truck & boat and anything else you want to bring. I’m 6 years old. I’ve been a good boy this year. I will leave some milk & cookies for you.

Love you Santa,

Samuel Lawson

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaxson Lawson. I’m in kindergarten at Springdale School. I want a truck & boat, a shotgun that shoots darts, and anything else you want to bring me. I’m 5 years old, and I’ve been a good boy this year. I will leave you some milk & cookies.

Love you Santa,

Jaxson Lawson

Dear Santa,

My name is Baylee Cinniamon. I go to Springdale pre-school. I’m 4 years old. I want a new bike, and anything of Frozen One and Two, and anything else you want to bring me. I’ve been a good girl this year. There will be some cookies & milk for you.

Love you Santa,

Baylee Cinniamon

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. I hope you get this letter. Thank you for giving me presents every year. If you can get it, I want airpods and concet sand. Thank you Santa. I have been good all year.

Love, Savannah

Grade 4

Heritage Christian School

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. How are the elves this year? I love my elf, “Rose” and Bristol, by sister really loves her elf “Basketball”. I hope you have a holly jolly Christmas this year!!! What I would like for Christmas is a rainbow bicycle with a unicorn on its seat. I would also like a unicorn Hydroflask and unicorn airpods. Please let our elves stay until New Years. I hope you have a good Christmas.

Love, Ava Cole

Grade 4

Heritage Christian School

Dear Santa

Hi Santa, how are you this year? Guess what? I, yes me, was good this year! Now let’s get started. I want a video game called Jump Force for X-Box 1, second I want a Nitendo Switch with Pokemon sword.

Jackson Thode

Grade 5

Heritage Christian School

Dear Santa,

I’m so happy you come every year to give me presents for Christmas. I really want an X-box 1X for Christmas. I’ve been really good this year. I can’t wait for Christmas. I will have a great time.

Love, Chance

Grade 4

Heritage Christian School

Dear Santa,

I want a kioti side by side like papaw Rick, and a blue bicycle with two thousand dollars. Thank you for my elf, Basketball.

Love, Bristol Lynn Stone

1st grade

Heritage Christian School

Dear Santa,

I want a donut pickmepop and a doll that talks, and a cat that meows, and a real cat, and a wond, and a pickmepop.

Love, Ella Satterfield

1st grade

Heritage Christian School

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like: 1. Money 200 dollars. 2. Books. 3. Farming simulator 2020. 4. Ps 4 controller. 5. Bible. 6. Kentucky clothes/hat.

Love, Walker Combs

1st grade

Heritage Christian School

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, my name is Landree and I am seven years old. May I have a phone? May I have a Barbie dream house with some barbie’s? Maybe my own minature buildabear set. Can I have a lot of unicorn stuff? Thank you.

Merry Christmas, Landree

2nd grade

Heritage Christian School

Dear Santa,

My name is Mackenzie. I would like you to deliver to the children that don’t have anything in this world. I love Christmas, do you? How is Mr. Jingles doing? I want a baby alive, Nintido switch. Merry Christmas and a Ho Ho Ho to you too.

Love, Mackenzie

2nd grade

Heritage Christian School

Dear Santa,

My name is Ailee. Thank you for the gifts last year. I love Christmas, do you? I want a puppy, makeup, and squishes, 100 dollars, I-phone 11, I-pad 11, a case for my I-phone 11, a case for my I-pad 11. That’s all.

Merry Christmas, Ailee

2nd grade

Heritage Christian School

Dear Santa,

My name is Ayden. I am excited for Christmas! Thank you for last year’s presents. I have been good this year. I want cowboy stuff, and a Nintendo Switch 2018. How is my elf doing?

Yours truly, Merry Christmas,

Ayden

2nd grade

Heritage Christian School

Dear Santa,

My name is Mackenzie. I am so thankful for everything. Thank you for the phone and the letter. Please bring me another letter and another phone. I will tell mom to make cookies and milk. Will you bring me an elf? I love you.

Merry Christmas, Mackenzie

2nd grade

Heritage Christian School

Dear Santa,

My elf came today and I’m very excited for Christmas! This is what I would like, a horse riding helmet, a four wheeler helmet, a box of cowboy stuff, and the class to have a wonderful Christmas. So that is what I want for Christmas, and I wish everyone a very good Christmas. I almost forgot the real meaning of Christmas. It’s not reindeer or cookies and milk and Santa or presents. The true meaning of Christmas is the birth of Jesus!

Yours truly, Paxton,

2nd grade

Heritage Christian School

Dear Santa,

Hi I’m Serenitie. I hope you all have a good day. I love Christmas! Can I have a horse and puppy? I will leave you cookies. I want a makeup set, Nintendo switch, & I-phone 11. Can I have a I-pad 11? Can I also have food? Can I have 100 dollars?

Merry Christmas, Serenitie

2nd grade

Heritage Christian School

Dear Santa,

My name is Cash. I really love peaches. I would like cowboy stuff, Nintido switch, Minecraft game, pure farming 2018 game, and an I=pad. Thank you for presents from last year.

Merry Christmas, Cash

2nd grade

Heritage Christian School

Hi Santa,

I am 4 years old and attend Powell Valley Head Start, I have been very good this year and I would like a phone for Christmas.

Love, Dreya

Age 4

Speedwell, Tn.

Hi Santa,

I am 4 years old and attend Powell Valley Head Start, I have been very good this year and I would like some floam, a baby doll and lots of toys.

Love, Alyiah

Age 4

Speedwell, Tn.

Hi Santa,

I am 5 years old and attend Powell Valley Head Start, I have been very good this year and I would like a stove center for me and my sister Paula.

Love, Tammy

Age 5

Speedwell, Tn.

Hi Santa,

I am 4 years old and attend Powell Valley Head Start, I have been very good this year and I would like a light up turtle and some toys.

Love, Natalie

Age 4

Speedwell, Tn.

Hi Santa,

I am 3 years old and attend Powell Valley Head Start, I have been very good this year and I would like an airplane and a truck.

Love, James

Age 3

Speedwell, Tn.

Hi Santa,

I am 5 years old and attend Powell Valley Head Start, I have been very good this year and I would like a phone and a real kitten for Christmas.

Love, Emily

Age 5

Speedwell, Tn.

Dear Santa,

My name is Talon and I attend Powell Valley Head Start. I am 4 now but I will be 5 by Christmas. I have been very good this year and would like a Mine Craft Case.

Love, Talon

Age 4

Speedwell, Tn.

Dear Santa,

I am 4 years old and attend Powell Valley Head Start. I have been very good this year and would like a rubber spider.

Love, Aaron

Age 4

Speedwell, Tn.

Dear Santa,

I am 3 years old and attend Powell Valley Head Start. I have been very good this year and would like a Bat Man.

Love, Harlee

Age 3

Tazewell, Tn.

Dear Santa,

I am 4 years old and attend Powell Valley Head Start. I have been very good this year and would like a kitchen set and a rescue set.

Love, Olivia

Age 4

Cumberland Gap, Tn.

Dear Santa,

I am 3 years old and attend Powell Valley Head Start. I have been very good this year and would like a kitchen set and a rescue set.

Love, Maddie

Age 3

Cumberland Gap, Tn.

Dear Santa,

I am 3 years old and attend Powell Valley Head Start. I have been very good this year and would like a motorcycle.

Love, Coalson

Age 3

Speedwell, Tn.

Dear Santa,

I am 3 years old and attend Powell Valley Head Start. I have been very good this year and would like a My Pups Tower and some Mighty Pups.

Love, July

Age 3

Speedwell, Tn.

Dear Santa,

I am 3 years old and attend Powell Valley Head Start. I have been very good this year and would like a toy kitty cat.

Love, Barrett

Age 3

Speedwell, Tn.

Dear Santa,

I am 3 years old and attend Powell Valley Head Start. I have been very good this year and would like a motorcycle.

Love, Aric

Age 3

Speedwell, Tn.

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old and attend Powell Valley Head Start. I have been very good this year and would like a Bat Man and a Chomp Chomp toy.

Love, John

Age 5

Speedwell, Tn

Dear Santa,

I am 3 years old and attend Powell Valley Head Start. I have been very good this year and would like a Rainbow Unicorn.

Love, Revan

Age 3

Speedwell, Tn.

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old and attend Powell Valley Head Start. I have been very good this year and would like a Paw Patrol Toy.

Love, Jenson

Age 5

Speedwell, Tn.

Dear Santa,

I am 4 years old and attend Powell Valley Head Start. I have been very good this year and would like a Monster Truck and some toys.

Love, Kayson

Age 4

Speedwell, Tn.

Dear Santa,

I am 4 years old and attend Powell Valley Head Start. I have been very good this year and would like a phone, some chapstick and a Barbie House.

Love, Zoey

Age 4

Speedwell, Tn.

Dear Santa,

I go to Poplar Grove Church and I have been a very good girl this year and I am thankful for all my blessings. I would like a doll and some accessories.

Love, Bryleigh

Age 7

Harrogate, Tn.

Dear Santa,

I go to Poplar Grove Church and I have been a very good girl this year and I am thankful for all my blessings. I would like a doll and some accessories.

Love, Layla

Age 5

Harrogate, Tn.

Dear Santa,

I am five and my brother is two. We go to Poplar Grove Church and have been very good this year. We are thankful for all our blessings and would both like a bicycle this year.

Love, Kenzlie & Elijah

Age 5 & 2

Tazewell, Tn.

Dear Santa,

I go to Poplar Grove Church and I have been a very good girl this year and I am thankful for all my blessings. I would like a doll and anything else you want to bring me.

Love, Kylee

Age 5

Harrogate, Tn.

Dear Santa,

I go to Poplar Grove Church and I have been a very good girl this year and I am thankful for all my blessings. I would like a doll and anything else you want to bring me.

Love, Zayleigh

Age 4

Tazewell, Tn.

Dear Santa,

I go to Poplar Grove Church and I have been a very good girl this year and I am thankful for all my blessings. I would like a doll and anything else you want to bring me.

Love, Addie

Age, 4

Tazewell, Tn.

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old and I am in Kindergarten at Powell Valley Elementary. I have been very good this year and I would like an Ant Man Suit and a Robot.

Love, Jaxon

Age 5

Harrogate, Tn.

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old and I am in Kindergarten at Powell Valley Elementary. I have been very good this year and I would like a Slime Making Kit and a Stuffed Unicorn.

Love, Gracie

Age 6

Speedwell, Tn.

Dear Santa,

Amia’s Christmas list: Nintendo Switch, games, Ryan’s toy review toys, necklace, shoes, shirts, five nights at Freddy’s, Minecraft Leggos, oranges, bags.

Amia

Ellen Myers

1st grade

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. This is what I want for Christmas. I want LOL’s and OMG dolls and a cozy dozy and a Lego set and la squashes and I want poopsie slime surprise and twisty pexs and I want some slime. And I want makup and lipstick and lip gloss.

From, Brileigh Renee Hale

Dear santa,

I really want one of those fight robots I had. You are one of my greatest heroes. No offence, but if I ever meet you please be low on carbs. I don’t want you to get sick and miss Christmas. I also want a Nintendo switch. You are amazing.

Your friend, Alhinar Verma

Dear Santa,

I apoljiz for all the bad thinks that I dod wog, and Santa I ant a police station.

From Axle

Dear Santa,

Toy Modl Sicl, toys, cats, flag, toy cheetah, toy fox, toy zebra, toy Roodoff the Red Nos, toy giraffe, toy elephant, toy rhino, Xbox, toy Pegsis, toy ball, toy snowmen, toy horse, toy duck, toy zebra, toy lion.

Khloe

Ellen Myers 1st grade

Dear Santa,

A dolls at work and talk ball, beg gee, legos, a dog it wook and tock, beg dog, hamii beg gee.

Aubrey Coots

Ellen Myers 1st grade

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a krosoning kiti, a slim kit, a sowing kit and unter kits. I want American girl doll, clothes and shoes. I want a JoJo doll mall and evev doll, and more. Thanks. I want a roayer stuff animal that is all I want for crimis.

Sincerely, All

Dear Santa,

How do you daliver presins to the world. How do the raindeer fly. I hope all of my friends is on the nise list. My brother don’t believe you. PS You are the best.

Your friend, Cameron Norris

Dear Sercog,

I hov bin good thes year. My list, Lego geg, a c Pobben, one a tibo gum, a coler tuch book, losta picher of Augten.

From, Neyland

Dear Santa,

I would like a hatchamall for Christmas and I wold like a little outfits for my elf’s so they can get cunfey.

Sincerely, Gracie

Dear Santa,

I want a toy dear. I want a toy fox. I want a rerit. I want a toy horse. I want a toy cheetah. I ant a toy zadra. I want a toy lion. I want a toy giraffe. I want a toy elephant. I want a toy rhino. I want a toy pegsis. I want a toy ball. I want a toy roodoff. I want a toy sheep. I want a toy duck. I want a toy cow. I want a toy hen. I want a toy pig. I want a toy goat. I want a toy farm.

Hannah

Ellen Myers 1st grade

Dear Santa,

I want blinger and a lot more twisty pets and I rily want a huge box of bath bombs with toys and prys inside. I have ben good this year exept sometimes but I have ben good enuf that I can get gifts.

Love, Austen

Dear Santa Claws

Santa you are great for delivering us kids gifts. This Christmas may I get a cool bike, an amazon i-Pad and Mario Kart64 for my N64. I wonder if I made the nice list. Merry Christmas Santa Claws.

From, Carson

Dear Santa,

I want Netedo swich and atv an a motor bike and a go cart.

From, Benjamin

Dear Santa,

I wot a LSU football and gloves and jrze and I wot 50 Burow shuz LSU and I wot Tennessee Callaway and scenys and satand and Alabama glovez and Ohio State glovez, gerly gluvez and Clemson gluvez and Neland Stadium on May rage and 22 Clyde on LUS team, and LLSU shuz for me and patriots hallmet and end man suse and Tom Brade and Rod goal. I wot Brady shuze and Carling Panthers jrze 4 Macker Kyle Allen jrze and stuze and 30 clets and Patrson jrze and shuze. Santa Claze is niss and your elf is pretty. I like the red and the shine bit T Tennessee on may football field because on a reg home. Like Tennessee because the bit T on the field.

Your friend, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I want a Baby Doll that looks rill and a par of roller scats.

Love, Jessalyn Erin

Dear Santa, I want a i-phone 11 pad, and a dirt bike, go cart like the one I saw at Walmart, Playstation 4, new nerf gun, that I was suppose to got off of you tube, mini Lambo car with real gas and Sunnroof so I can drive it. I’ve been good at school.My dad said I’ve was really really good at his house two. So please, bring me all the things on my list. If you don’t have time to make it, just bring me stuff you already have made, a lot of toys.

I love you Santa, Dayliam Parkey

Ellen Myers 1st grade

Santa,

All i wont for christmas is a christmas for my familey they are 5 in my home my mom and dad lives us so much but they can just afford a little so if there is anyone wonts to help with that please call or text me 865-585-3123 i will all ways beleave in santa and i all ways will but that is all i ask for i love you santa and i no if its not for juses we would not have one.

Imogene

Age 15

Ewing, Va.

Dear Santa,

Dress up clothes this year for Christmas. I would like make-up vanity.

Makenna

Ellen Myers Kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like a skateboard, racetrack and dirt bike.

Sammy

Ellen Myers Kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like train set, toy cat.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like LOL doll, Barbie house, hot choclate, baby dolls.

Whitney

Ellen Myers Kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like Ipad, flip phone.

Charles Money

Ellen Myers Kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like Light saber, Bat mobile.

Conner

Ellen Myers Kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

10 dollars, laptop, iphone II, watch like Jaces, pink dog.

Jennol

Ellen Myers Kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like makeup, shoes, clothes, jewelry. I love you.

Amelia Wilson

Ellen Myers Kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a scooter, playhouse, LOL dolls.

D’Jayni

Ellen Myers Kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like 2 more watch, big LOL suprize doll.

Bella

Ellen Myers Kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like toy kit shot baby.

Jes

Ellen Myers Kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

This year I would like body book Boo, KBook 1001 book, stuffed care, kitchen, kite, sweing mashel, JoJo game, baby bottles, Shopkins, doctor kit.

Kenzie Gulley

Ellen Myers Kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like rocket car, teddy bear, little bear, little deer, big lion.

Bryson

Ellen Myers Kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like a bike.

Gabriel

Ellen Myers Kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like remote control car, power sheels, car I can drive, candy, picture with unicorn.

Katie

Ellen Myers Kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year, big stuffed cheetah, 3 wheeler, big stuffed lion.

Hutson

Ellen Myers Kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like Lego dump truck, wrecker of Legos.

Noagoym

Ellen Myers Kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

I want a suitcase and a rabbit. I want a brij.

Love, Meridyth Blake Payne

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a new Nintendo. Make it blui and a kitty cat and a iPhone Pro, a appl wach, a lot of LOL’s, a big big big TV and thas all.

Love, Addie

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Kup and LOL and a cat and a Shrat.

Love, Aria

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I dragon, Nintendo, Pokeman sheel. I love Santa

Connor

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a Xbox1X for Christmas.

Love, Bobby

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a Fibi for Christmas becas I bruv a Fibi. I love Santa.

From, Karter

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Machines Santa, I want a tablit, I want a fan, I want Noow JoJo boboy.

Lovel, Brooklynn Shay Gregory

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike. I want a Nintendo.

Love, Peyton Eldridge.

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Doll house, Nintendo, suitcase, cat car. I love Mom, Dad, Emma. Christmas, thank you. I love u Santa.

Emmarehee Leahdro

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want Pokemon cards, Pokemons and or Shard, Luigi mancrin3.

Love, Brady

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want for Chrismas a go cart and a phone and a Xbox 1 and the toy machine Gug. I have been good and I want a stool and a Shild. O, and I want a internet box and goldin Nintendo for Chrismas.

Love, James

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Happy Christmas. We will have you some milck and cookies. How are you doing. How is Mrs. Clause. How are the reindeers? I hope you all are doing well.

Love, August Rain Wooley

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want everyone to have a family and a home for Christmas and I’d like to have a phone and some LOL dolls.

Love, Christina Simpson

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a big tow truck and a big flatbed for Christmas. Thank you.

Love, Brook Collins

Dear Santa,

I love you. I wish I could see you. I want a toy elf, a toy log truck, a red firetruck.

Love, Colton Ayers

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I Tommy would like drone.

Your friend at

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Sophia Willis and I am 6 years old. I think I have been pretty good this year and my Christmas wish list is: LOL Surprise, blinger, poopsie slime surprise, Barbie.

Love, Sophia

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Can I have a LOL doll and LOL camper? I want my brother to have electric scooter. Can my Mom have a hoverboard. I love you Santa.

Love, Shalimar

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a Nerf. I want dog and I want serk. I want Motsursoldl, I want Fril, I want Blanny, I want radio. I want bripz.

Your friend, your pal, Jordan

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I wot a pet bunny and a Ben Bagcher. I bin very good this yire.

Your friend, Riley PR

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I wut a bike and a toy car and frens and family to have a good Crysmas and I dsrv these kuz I ben nise.

Your friend at

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I wut a mokn cho. I bin u big chuk goo. Be nix to my sistrs.

Your friend, Ayden

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Legos, Gokrt, bag uv Legos, farm, latop, Lego hose, Lego chroln, (and several other items).

Your friend at

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I was Prasit. I lik Santa,

Your friend, your pal, Cloee

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I prsie Santa. I love you Santa. Los of Tlwes. I wit a los of prsis.

Your friend at

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a puppy and stuff to play school with and a bunck bed, a kitten, a toy Santa, sleigh with raindeer, a teachers desk, a phone and a phone case and a charger.

Madalyn

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I love you. I want a baby elf. I would like a kitten, a reborn baby and a kareokee machine.

Thank you, Averie W.

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How are you doing. I would like for you to bring me a hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Brok Lesner, Rick Flair. Please and thank you.

From, Easton

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I whant a fortnite nerf gun and a Dritt costum and a drtbike and a Nintendo Switch.

From Jamison

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

My name is Tyler McGeorge and I think I have been a preggy good boy this year. I would like you to bring me a bow and arrow, big truck and trailer, some building blocks, and a new tablet and some hot wheels!.

From, Tyler McGeorge

Age 6

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a Lego game calld Lego gc sufer heros and Lego cite and a truck a skateboard a elf a lot of Hotwheel cars and a new game, more tucrls and a cop soot.

From, Colton

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I wish you a Merry Christmas. I have been a good boy this year. I wish for Tyan toys and nerf guns. I will leave milk and cookies for you.

From, Brentlee Graves

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I would like cartoon movies, play food, dishes, clothes and a rainbow haired Barbie. I would like my Sister to get some make-up. I would like my nephew to get some Mickey Mouse stuff and I would like our Military People to be safe.

From, Ava Carmichael

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is LOL dolls and hatchables, a dollhouse.

From, Daisy Seal

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

This is what I want for Christmas, a puppy and head phones and a Samsung halo for my sister.

From, Rosa Guterez

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I would like to get a Sonic game and a new tablet and some more cars. I would like new drawing boards and some new movies. Merry Christmas.

From, Tanner

TNT Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I think I have been good this year. I would like Squeezamals picnic pack, LOL dolls, LOL chalet house and pucker pops. I lpve you Santa.

From, Adalyn

TNT Elementary School