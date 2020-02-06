With the heavy rains falling February 5-6, Midway residents have a rising concern about Mountain Road.

With thousands of gallons of water flowing into the Sweat Pond area, many are worried that for the second time in as many years that water will rise and start to creep up and into Mountain Road.

While it’s really too early to predict how high the water will rise, Midway residents need to be mindful that it might just happen. When water flows across Mountain Road it changes everything from a simple trip to town to school bus routes. It’s a major inconvenience for those who usually travel the road.

Last year the water rose into the road and remained for several weeks and more rains are in the forecast for next week.