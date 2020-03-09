Photo gallery: CHS versus West Greene

The Claiborne Bulldogs baseball team got their 2020 district baseball season underway, March 9, at home against West Greene.

The Bulldogs bit early and often scoring six runs and giving up only one. The win featured two home runs. The first by freshman Joseph Houser while at the plate for the very first meaningful high school game and with the first pitch Houser deposited the ball over the fence. Trace Davis only moments later got into another pitch and sent it flying for another home run. The final score was 6-1 and Alex Boling went the distance on the mound and gave up only one run on four hits.

Here are a few photos from the game, please view the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.