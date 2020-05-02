Bulldogs baseball honors seniors

During a small celebration for the senior members of the Claiborne High baseball team, May 1, there were plenty of firsts. It was the first time that most of the season was missed. It was the first time the players were asked not to be in close contact with their teammates.

It was the first time parents were encouraged to not engage in contact with others and it was the first time the team has had to deal with COVID-19.

Along with all the new things there were equally as many lasts. It was the last time the seniors assembled with their team out on the diamond. It was the last time they were under the lights, the last infield, the last time they went through the motions in every aspect of the game except for the game itself.

The coaching staff painted dots on the field as a way to keep the players socially distanced. Every precaution was taken to ensure a safe last time out.

After being introduced the seniors went through one final National Anthem with their Bulldog team mates and were then given a framed poster plus their jersey.

The ballpark lights were turned off as a symbol of their high school careers ending and then turned back on to symbolize their new start.

Tears rolled from the eyes of parents and players alike but all in all it was a fitting tribute to a senior group and team who had their season taken from them.

Seniors passed the ball to their underclassmen teammates and wished them the best and walked away from the diamond for the final time as a player. Claiborne Baseball along with parents and fans wish the players all the best as they move on to the next chapter.

Special thanks to Claiborne High Principal Meredith Arnold and Athletic Director Jeff Stephenson for taking the time to help honor the seniors in a safe manner and to the school board for allowing this opportunity.