Lee Dan Stone, III, commonly known as “Danny,” was born on July 24, 1942 and passed away on June 30, 2020 at Claiborne County Hospital. He was a life-long, resident of Claiborne County, Tennessee.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Lee Dan Stone, Jr. and Sadie Jean Stanifer Stone, and he is survived by his wife, Betty Runions Stone. He is also survived by his children, Chris Stone (and Amber), Leigh Anne Stone McAfee (and John), and Wesley Daniel Stone (and Suzanne); his grandchildren: Cody Johnson, Thomas McAfee, Loren Grace McAfee, Emma Stone, Abby Stone and Cooper Stone, all of whom he was most proud of for their achievements, perseverance, and character; and by his sisters, Sylvia Stone Duncan and Ann Stone Shipley and their families.

The Stone Family will depart Coffey Funeral Home at 10:45am on Thursday, July 2, 2020, and travel north on Broad Street, passing by the main branch of First Century Bank before turning onto Main Street so that Danny may pass his beloved law office and “run over” to the Claiborne County Courthouse one last time. All are invited to pay their respects by lining Main Street through downtown Tazewell. The family will hold a graveside service at 11am in the Irish Cemetery in Tazewell, TN where Danny will be laid to rest alongside his parents. The family requests that guests wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Grandsons Cody, Thomas, and Cooper along with nephews Samuel “Andy” Duncan, Adam Shipley, Jacob Shipley, and Ryan Shipley will serve as pallbearers.

