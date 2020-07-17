Claiborne schools reopen Aug. 10

It looks as though the Claiborne School system is attempting to get back on track for the 2020-21 school year despite ongoing concerns of a possible second wave of COVID-19.

The school board has released its updated plans that set Aug. 10 for the return of students to the brick and mortar campuses. However, families are given the option to distance learn.

Flexibility seems to be the key component in dealing with any changes that occur on a daily basis due to the coronavirus. Parents will be kept informed of updates via the Alert Now Call System, the Claiborne school district website and social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter.

While on campus, frequent hand washing breaks will be encouraged. Sanitizing of all surfaces including desks, chairs and shared equipment will be enforced during the new school year.

Each campus has a misting sanitizer sprayer that will be used consistently throughout the day. The sprayers quickly deliver disinfectant to large surface areas as well as hard-to-reach corners and crevices. They provide better coverage than using the traditional spray/wipe method of cleaning which will help to reduce flu, viruses, bacteria and mold.

Although the Centers for Disease Control recommend wearing masks, the school system is not mandating the use for students. Instead, it is encouraging the face attire with the caveat that the fabric design not be distracting and that it follows normal dress code.

All food services and visitors are required to wear masks when feasible. Visitors will be given access to campus by appointment only and will undergo health and temperature checks upon arrival.

Students and staff will also be required to undergo temperature screenings each morning. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be taken to a secured area and the parent or guardian contacted for pick up.

The student may return to school once they remain fever-free, without the use of a fever reducer, for at least 24 hours.

In the event someone tests positive for COVID-19, that person will not be allowed to return to school for at least 14 calendar days. He or she must be fever-free at least 72 hours previous to returning to campus.

If the school is closed because of the virus, distance learning will be initiated and will continue for at least two weeks.

All school cafeterias will provide individually-wrapped utensils and foam trays will be used in lieu of the more traditional type. Limited group sizes will be maintained via spaced seating and alternate eating locations. Cafeteria staff will wear masks when feasible.

Those who are accessing distance learning will be able to pick up food once a week.

Those participating in athletics and extracurricular activities will follow a strict protocol that includes temperature screenings and frequent hand washing breaks.

As for student busing, each driver will be responsible for sanitizing their vehicle each day. Students will be required to sit with family members or other students from their own bus stop. When feasible, seats should be left open between each individual.

Students will follow a back to front seating arrangement as they board. Whenever possible, bus windows may be lowered to allow for fresh airflow.

Students who choose distance learning must officially do so by 11:59 p.m. on July 19. Parents may declare their intent by logging onto: https://bit.ly/CCBOEEnrollement20-21.

Those students may return to traditional school at the beginning of any 9 weeks.

Google Classroom will be used for access to all instructional materials and assignments. All assignment deadlines must be met and students are required to communicate with their teacher at least once per week via school email or other options provided by the teacher.

Students using the distance learning option will not be permitted to participate in athletics and extracurricular activities.

Distance learning how-to videos may be accessed on the district website at:

www.claibornecountyschools.com.

For the complete 13-page Return to School Plan, log onto: https://bit.ly/20-21CBOEPLAN