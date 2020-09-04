Photo gallery: Claiborne County Fair, Day 5 Tractor pull & cornhole tournament
Friday night at the fair was all about the cornhole tournament and the antique tractor pull. Rain once again fell at the start of the events but several people still came out to enjoy themselves in a little bit of fun. Saturday is the final night of the 2020 Claiborne County Fair and the main entertainment will be the fast tractor and truck pull. Here are a few photos from day five, please enjoy the gallery.
Allen Earl
