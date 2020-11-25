November 25, 2020

Photo gallery: Claiborne Progress 1st and hopefully only virtual Christmas parade

By Allen Earl

Published 6:18 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Here are some memories from the New Tazewell Merchants Christmas Parade. I know many people were looking forward to the 2020 parade but it just wasn’t in the cards. Please take a moment and reflect on these past parade memories. Have a Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at the Claiborne Progress.  – Allen

