Photo gallery: Claiborne Progress 1st and hopefully only virtual Christmas parade
Here are some memories from the New Tazewell Merchants Christmas Parade. I know many people were looking forward to the 2020 parade but it just wasn’t in the cards. Please take a moment and reflect on these past parade memories. Have a Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at the Claiborne Progress. – Allen
