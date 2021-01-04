January 4, 2021

Coach Whitaker instructs his team during a time out Photo by Mara Brock

Breaking sports news: Cumberland Gap postpones two nights of basketball

By Allen Earl

Published 6:06 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

From Cumberland gap High School Athletics:

The Cumberland Gap High School basketball games (boys and girls) scheduled for Tuesday, January 5 (home) and Friday, January 8 (at Claiborne) will be postponed and rescheduled. As soon as those dates come available we will let everyone know.

 

 

 

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net

