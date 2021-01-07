Mabel Lee Meyers, 80

Mabel Lee Meyers, age 80, of Tazewell TN, formerly of Boones Mill VA, was born July 12, 1940 and passed away at home with her family on January 4, 2021. Mabel was saved and baptized at an early age at Lone Mountain Baptist Church. She loved being on the farm and gardening, and spending time outdoors with her family. Mabel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, sister, and father of her children Stanley Wells.

She is survived by her husband Randell Meyers. Sons Stan (Debbie) Wells of Knoxville, TN; Jeff (Sheila) Wells of Moneta, VA.; Tim (Davia) Wells, of Burnt Chimney, VA,; Mike (Amee) Wells of Rocky Mount, VA. Step-children Jacqueline (Billy) Daniels, Randell (Lisa) Meyers Jr., Glenna (Jack) Bunch, and Emily Meyers all of Tazewell, TN. Five grandchildren. One great grandchild. Siblings Helen Lakins, Leon Stansberry, Kathleen Loope, and Shirley Sulfridge. The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Richard Clark, Dr. John Michael Robertson, and all of the staff at Amedisys Health Care. A very special thank you to Peggy Rosenbalm, caregiver.

The family will have a graveside service Thursday January 7th at 3:30 PM in the Fairview Cemetery.

Officiating: Rev. Dallas Harrell and Rev. George Cole

Special music by Rev. Danny Sexton

Pallbearers: Kullen Wells, Jr. Surber, Travis Tolliver, Ronnie Williams, Brad Coppock, Hoy Watson, Winston Meyers, and Bo Goodin

Honorary Pallbearers: The entire Powell Valley Electric family

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arangements.