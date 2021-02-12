Photo gallery: Claiborne versus Greeneville
Greeneville came into Claiborne County looking for their second regular season win over the Bulldogs and were able to return home with a big 73-38 victory. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
Allen Earl
allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net
