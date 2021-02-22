February 22, 2021

Photo gallery: 2021 5-6 grade Claiborne County basketball tournament, Day 1

By Allen Earl

Published 9:17 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

The highly anticipated 2021 Claiborne 5-6th grade middle school tournament began, February 22 at Claiborne High School.

There were three games on the schedule. Forge Ridge boys defeated Powell Valley, 19-16. Forge Ridge girls defeated Clairfield 25-22 and the Midway boys defeated Clairfield 30-16.

All the winners move on to day two action, February 23. Enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website.

By Allen Earl

Print Article
  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports