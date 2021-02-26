Jack Donald Wylie, 87
Jack Donald Wylie, age 87 of Cumberland Gap, TN passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Tri State Health and Rehab in Harrogate. Jack was a member of Underwood Grove Baptist Church and was an avid truck driver of 54 years. He was a very caring man who loved the Lord, his family and his truck driving buddies. He was preceded in death by his parents; Paris and Ethel (Lake) Wylie, bothers; Charles and Edward Wylie, sisters; Helen Massingo, Ruby Falcon, Hattie Lee Russell, Pauline Miracle, Gladys Francisco, Margaret Ginkinger. He is survived by his loving wife Betty Wylie, children; Ginger Baker and husband Raymond, Shane Wylie and wife Phyllis, J.D. Wylie and wife Linda, Dock Treece and wife Cindy, grandchildren; Bradley Baker and wife Karie, Kevin Wylie and wife McKenzie, David Treece and wife Kia, Ben Treece and wife Michelle, great granddaughter; Kaylee Baker. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 5PM until 8PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 2PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Rev. Marvin Simmons and Rev. Johnny Brown officiating. Music will be provided by Frank Chumley and Shirley Partin. Burial will follow in the Hooper Cemetery. Pallbearers: Kenny Treece, Bob Cole, David Riley, Neil Chumley, Bradley Baker, and Kevin Wylie Honorary Pallbearers: Bobby Kelly, Lynn Treece, Johnny Myers, Gerald Wilder, Roy Lee Duncan, Bill Jones, and all his trucking buddies. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Wylie Family.
Lewis Mabe, 81
Lewis Mabe, age 81 of Tazewell, TN. Born December 29, 1939, went home to be with the Lord on February... read more