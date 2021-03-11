Public Records for March 11

Public Records

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

—Christopher James Gaudet-four counts assault of a law enforcement officer, vandalism (of city property), possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest, disobeying a police officer, retaliation for past action, violations of the registration (improper display) and financial responsibility laws

—Anthony Adam Jones-aggravated burglary, criminal trespassing

—Abby Jo Hayslip-theft of property under $1,000, attempted theft under $1,000

—Norman Joseph Hoskins-resisting stop/arrest, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

—Nora Nicole Langley-capias/bench warrant for theft under $1,000, driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law, failure to appear for violation of the driver’s license law

—Vaston Travis Keyes-petition to revoke probation, violations of probation for burglary, vandalism and theft of property

—Terry Lee Martin-violations of probation for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violations of the seat belt and 10 day address change on driver’s license laws

—Kory Michael Ladner-violation of probation for theft of property under $10,000

—William Ray Jr.-violation of probation for driving on a suspended license, failure to appear for theft of property under $1,000

—Janet Rena Hall-failure to appear for violations of the seat belt and 30 day residency change of address

New Tazewell Police Dept.

—Adrian Jo Smith-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, jaywalking

—Jeffery W. Helton-failure to exercise due care, violation of the light law

—Paul Gordon Green-failure to exercise due care

—Brandon Thai Green-speeding 51/30

—Fred William Buis-speeding 66/45

—Kathy D. Sutton-speeding 64/45

—Michael Stephen Dempsey-speeding 61/45

—Isaiah D. Cloud-speeding 61/45

—Darrell Lynn McAfee-speeding 60/45

—Michelle L. Wilder-following a motor vehicle too closely

—Holly L. Cosby-following a motor vehicle too closely

—Jesse Lee Gilliam-driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Gregory A. Helton-driving on a suspended license

Tazewell Police Dept.

—Lisa Ann Cupp-domestic assault

—Amanda Brooks-possession of a schedule V controlled substance

—Robert Anthony Ingram-tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, violations of probation for resisting arrest and driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, resisting stop/halt/frisk, driving on a revoked license and driving an off road vehicle on the highway

—Charles Lewis Langford-capias/bench warrant for possession of methamphetamine

—Matthew Rowe-failure to exercise due care, driving under the influence, reckless driving, improper traffic lane change, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, violations of the implied consent and open container laws

—Kayla Nicole Minton-speeding 67/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Betty Jo Asher-speeding 74/45

—Alonzo McCruter-speeding 71/45

—Erica Lyn Carroll-speeding 70/45

—Robert Edward Solomon-speeding 68/45

—Vennie Cornelia Tackett-speeding 67/45

— Nicholas Hart Arnold-speeding 67/45

—Nicholas Andrew Denkler-speeding 65/45

—Justin Edward Taylor-speeding 65/45

—Graham Nicola Dipinto-speeding 65/45

—Briana Josie Caudill-speeding 64/45

—William Alvie Scott-speeding 63/45

—Jerrod Robert Dempsey-speeding 63/45

—Joshua Clayton Vanoster-violation of the registration law

—Olivia Evenson-violation of the registration law

—Haley Gent-public intoxication

—Jeffrey Derek Taylor-public intoxication

—Coty Holland-outstanding warrant