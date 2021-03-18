Tazewell-New Tazewell Fire Department, others responded to brush fire near Flea Market

March 10 at 1415 TNT was requested by North Tazewell to respond to the Flea Market on Highway 25e and assist with a brush fire.

When we arrived we found a well advanced fire in the woods due to dry conditions and wind.

Upon size up, the dozer from Tennessee Forestry got stuck due to a jammed winch and requested us to start working to put a hand line around the fire. Due to the terrain this took some time but was accomplished toward the end of the call.

By then, the dozer was able to be freed up and backed up our hand line and widened the area around the fire. While operating on the ridge line we noticed a smoke column coming from the harbor road area. Command asked if there was any reports or calls about a fire in that area and they advised they just took a call.

Upon arrival units found two homes threatened from the fire and a fast moving fire due to high winds. The fire was brought under control about an hour after dispatch and units were in service around 6:00 and clear of both calls.

Springdale Volunteer Fire Department, Harrogate Fire Department and South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department also responded to assist with the fires.

By Staff Report

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net