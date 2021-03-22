Photo gallery: Panthers versus Knights baseball
Cumberland Gap got off to a slow start, March 22, and couldn’t find their stride quick enough and fell to the visiting Chuckey-Doak Black Knights, 7-2.
Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
Allen Earl / Sports
