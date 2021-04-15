Estep handles plea agreements

Judge Robert Estep handled several plea agreements in Claiborne Sessions Court, including one for Webb Gary Bussell.

Bussell, charged with one count of assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation. In return for his probationary status, Bussell agreed to pay all court costs in full the day of his hearing. He is barred from any contact with his three victims.

Darien Lee Perry, 50, charged with one count of domestic assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Perry was given credit for 11 months, 29 days of jail time already served.

William Byrge, 27, was charged with one count each of the attempted possession of a prohibited weapon, theft under $1,000 and possession of methamphetamine. Byrge was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 45 days confinement. He was given credit for 17 days of jail time already served. Byrge must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. He also forfeits a set of brass knuckles to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and must pay $250 in restitution to his victim. Byrge is barred from the property of Gold, Dust, Leather & Lace Salon.

Ralph Mullins Jr., 49, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine. Mullins was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 32 days confinement. He was given credit for 15 days of jail time already served. Mullins must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and ordered to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

William T. Welch, 52, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence and disorderly conduct. Welch was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with seven days confinement. He was given credit for seven days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and ordered to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Welch forfeits his cash bond which will be applied to court costs. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Gary Lynn Bunch, 48, charged with one count of theft under $1,000, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Bunch was given credit for 21 days of jail time already served. This case runs concurrently with a violation of probation.

Charles R. Arnold, 64, charged with one count of theft under $1,000, was sentenced to 11 months 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with four days confinement. Arnold was given credit for four days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Arnold must pay $6 in restitution to the Sharp’s Package Store in Tazewell and is barred from the store premises.

Whitney Scott, 25, was charged with one count each of criminal impersonation and simple possession of methamphetamine. Scott was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. She was given credit for any time served since Oct. 13, 2019. Scott must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines.